D&A Product Architect
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Electrolux is looking for a Data & Analytics Product Architect to join our Data Experience Organization (DXO). You will report to the Head of D&A Engineering and be instrumental in helping us advance our data strategy and data-driven transformation journey. We welcome your strong analytical and problem-solving skills along with your solid business acumen and focus on delivery, championing sustainability, and passion for continuous improvement and automation.
We employ great people from a wide variety of backgrounds - not just because it's the right thing to do, but because we believe that diverse perspectives make our business stronger and more innovative. If you share our values, come find your place in our global community. Meet us on @lifeatelectrolux and career.electroluxgroup.com to learn more.
This is a full-time permanent role located in Stockholm Sweden
Job Description
As a D&A Product Architect, you will be responsible to transform business requirements to high-value data products using robust data models with optimized data accessibility, quality, and consistency. You will be accountable for creating the data domain framework to ensure clearly defined, structured and accessible data that adheres with both the domain's business strategy and the enterprise data strategy. You will govern and manage the data asset blueprint and information flows across the domain landscape to deliver the analytics charter with end-to-end responsibility for the data ingestion and data products across the domain. You will collaborate with a diverse team of product owners, business translators, architects, and engineers across different domains and regions, to design and build data products on the global data platform and other Electrolux data platforms.
Job Responsibilities
• Responsible for translating business requirements into quality data products for designated domain
• Accountable for creating and aligning domain data asset blueprint and domain framework to the business strategy and roadmaps
• Govern and manage the data ingestion, end-to-end informational flows, and data products across the domain
• Enforce data engineering and architecture framework, governance policies, and best practices, ensuring data integrity, security, and compliance
• Responsible for ensuring enterprise data model enhancements adhere to the enterprise-wide data strategy
• Collaborate with Product Managers, Product Owners, and Enterprise Data Architects to assess and develop short- and long-term strategies for data products
• Collaborate with Enterprise Data Architects, responsible for the design and maintenance of the data mesh and medallion data architecture, to enhance and fine tune engineering framework, guidelines, and best practices
• Monitor daily quality dashboards to consult the domain stewards, product owners, business leaders, and other team members on data quality gaps
• Proactively evaluate and recommend continuous improvement strategies for data product portfolio
Requirements
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science (or equivalent).
• 7+ years of hands-on experience in data engineering, pipeline management, and integration technologies and platforms
• 7+ years of hands-on experience designing and developing analytics solutions
• 5+ years proven experience with database design, data modeling concepts, principles, and practices
• 3+ years of experience in cloud data platforms, Azure is preferred
• Fluent in English with excellent oral and written communication skills
• Strong proficiency in agile development, preferably in distributed organizations working closely with architects, engineers, data scientists, security, infrastructure and operations professionals
• Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment, strong work ethic, pragmatic, attention to detail and excellent interpersonal skills to interact with technical and non-technical users at all levels is required
• Experience with Policy based access controls, Azure Databricks, Data Factory, Airflow, Event hubs and similar is preferred Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-12
E-post: marco.crosilla@electrolux.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
8500181