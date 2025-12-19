Cybersecurity Pentester for Automotive Infotainment
2025-12-19
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Cybersecurity Pentester for Automotive Infotainment on behalf of our client.Key Responsibilities:- Perform penetration testing on infotainment ECUs, head units, connectivity modules, and other vehicle embedded systems.- Identify, exploit, and document vulnerabilities across hardware, software, network, and wireless interfaces.- Conduct threat modeling, attack surface analysis, and security reviews for infotainment features.- Analyze firmware, logs, system traces, and network traffic to uncover security weaknesses.- Perform wireless protocol testing (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, Hotspot).- Conduct assessments based on relevant security standards (OWASP, PTES, ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE R155).- Develop custom scripts, tools, and test methods to support penetration testing activities.- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to provide recommendations and support remediation planning.- Prepare clear and detailed vulnerability reports and present findings to stakeholders.Required Skills & Qualifications**Automotive & Infotainment Security- Strong understanding of automotive infotainment architecture and connected car systems.- Practical experience testing Head Units, Telematics Units, Connectivity ECUs, or other embedded devices.- Knowledge of CAN, LIN, Automotive Ethernet, SOME/IP, UDS diagnostics.- Experience working with hardware test benches, rigs, and development units.**Penetration Testing Expertise- Hands-on experience with embedded/IoT or automotive penetration testing.- Familiarity with vehicle attack surfaces and exploitation techniques.- Strong understanding of cybersecurity frameworks: OWASP, PTES, NIST, etc.- Exposure to ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE R155 (preferred).**Technical Tools & Methods- Proficiency with tools such as:Nmap, Wireshark, Burp Suite, Metasploit, Kali Linux tools, Nessus- Experience with reverse engineering and firmware analysis:Ghidra, IDA Pro, QEMU, Binwalk, JTAG/SWD- Knowledge of Android/Linux security for infotainment platforms.**Programming & Scripting- Strong scripting in Python, Bash, PowerShell.- Ability to write custom exploit code or automation scripts.- Knowledge of C/C++, Java, or Kotlin is an advantage.Additional information :Assignment start: 2026-01-12
Remote work: No
Assignment duration: 6 months
Reply no later than: 2025-12-22
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
