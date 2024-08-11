Cybersecurity Lead at Volvo Energy
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and together driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
This is us - Digital & IT at Volvo Energy
Digital & IT is a function within Volvo Energy. We support our customers transition to a carbon-free world through great Digital solutions and experiences that enables customers to shift to fossil-free transport operations. We truly care about the customer's business in terms of up-time, safety, and productivity.
At Volvo Energy, the Digital & IT team is responsible for providing digital capabilities to support the various businesses in the company. Both in Charging Infrastructure and in the Battery Value Chain areas, Digital & IT's job is to secure that the best solutions are in place, leveraging on battery data, good architecture and governed by the highest levels of cyber security.
All that we do, follows the Group's principles of CAST and North Star.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
The Business and Technical Information Security Officer is a security leader of a TD/BA. The role provides a bridge from the centralized security functions to the business.
The role translates the goals and policies of the centralized security functions of Volvo Group down to specific practices and procedures within Volvo Energy. Additionally, the role is responsible for providing business context back to the centralized security functions to help shape future direction.
Through relationship management, influence, and negotiation, the role is a facilitator who supports both the centralized security functions and helps the TD/BAs improve the cybersecurity program's maturity by encouraging collaboration, ensuring relevance and driving results.
Responsibilities will include among others:
* Developing and maintaining a strategic roadmap for Volvo Energy, guide and support its successful implementation and ensure its continued applicability.
* Based on the needs of the business, identify, analyze, prioritize, and communicate cybersecurity risks and develop strategies to mitigate those risks.
* Contributing to the creation of a business continuity plan for VE that includes strong cybersecurity measures.
* Leading and guiding the teams around cybersecurity topics including charging and battery storage products.
* Leading efforts on relevant data, security regulations and compliance requirements.
* Reporting of cybersecurity and information security topics according to established processes in the Volvo Group.
* Leading the promotion and facilitation of the security awareness and training programs within VE.
* Collaborating with business functions like Group Security, Information Security and EITS to establish a resilient security framework
Qualifications likely required to be successful
* University degree or equivalent within computer sciences, engineering or related fields
* Strong ability to articulate information security concepts, work and ability to communicate complex technical security topics to a wide variety of audiences.
* Ability to think like an attacker and anticipate potential cybersecurity risks.
* Understanding of information security standards and best practices (including ISO 27001, NIS2, Cyber Security Frameworks).
* Being able to see the big picture, how all the various elements of the business and security strategy work together.
* Absorbing new technical- and security related information and applying it effectively.
The location for this position will be in our offices at CampX in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Last application date: 2024-08-31
Feel free to contact me if you have further questions
Marcelo Goncalves, Head of Digital Products for Sales & Servicesmarcelo.goncalves@volvo.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "10528-42746807". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Marcelo Goncalves +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
8833188