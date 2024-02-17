Cybersecurity Incident Response Engineer
2024-02-17
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you the kind of person who is passionate about Cybersecurity, both process and product implementation? Would you like to use your passion in the automotive industry and be part of the cybersecurity vehicle type approval? Would you like to work in a great team with competent and helpful colleagues?
The Team
Our team at Volvo Group, "Product Cybersecurity Management System (PCSMS)" is in the heart of a great transformation. We work with developing and improving our product cybersecurity management system (PCSMS) in a continues manner along with coordinating the Cybersecurity work according to R155 and ISO/SAE 21434 along all teams within Volvo Group Truck Technology (GTT), we are also supporting teams to do high level attack vector analysis and vehicle TARA analysis to facilitate releasing work products according to state of the arts.
As part of our continuous improvement effort, we are looking for qualified Cybersecurity Incident Response Engineers to join our innovative, high-energy team. In this role you will work in the Incident Response Team to respond to security events, conduct analysis of threats such as malware and intrusion attempts, and provide security services to safeguard highly sensitive data as well as work hands-on with detection systems and vulnerability analysis tools to respond to potential threats to our products.
The main responsibilities entailed in this role are:
* Continuously monitor threats and risks to the vehicle product especially post SOP until End-of-Life
* Secure early detection of cybersecurity issues through analysis of vehicle security data and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI)
* Defines thresholds on which a cybersecurity event will be triggered
* Coordinates investigation of the technical impact, the scale of the technical impact, and other technical analyses
* Identifies, analyze, and remediates cybersecurity events and incidents
* Drives the post-incident review activities
* Manages the cybersecurity risk methodology used in the TARA
* Manages the cybersecurity aspects of tools that can impact the cybersecurity risks on the vehicle
Who are you!
As a person, you have a holistic view, out of the box mindset, broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams.
You are unique individuals prepared to relentlessly resolve security issues by gathering and analyzing event data and conducting root-cause analysis. We value broad and deep technical knowledge, specifically in the fields of forensics, malware analysis, network security, application security, threat hunting, and threat intelligence.
Required qualifications:
* MSc. in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, System engineering
* Extensive experience (5+ years) and best practice understanding in the field of automotive cyber security, especially incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and vehicle security operation center
* Cybersecurity verification and validation
* Experiences in TARA analysis
* Knowledge of ISO 21434 and R155 is a plus
* Knowledge of automotive and embedded system engineering
* Technical depth in conducting penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and security audit audits, digital forensic, malware analysis, threat hunting, etc
* Understanding of attacker exploit techniques and their remediation
* Experiences in tool set up
* Proficiency in data analysis
* Hands on by scripting and previous experience of onboard and offboard technologies within intrusion detection, network security controls and threat intelligence
* Hacking knowledge is a plus
* Ability to work with high degree of autonomy
If you have any questions dont hesitate, contact Zhafira Magnfält, Group Manager Cybersecurity Team. Email: zhafira.magnfalt@volvo.com
