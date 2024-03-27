Cybersecurity Engineer (ISO-21434)
2024-03-27
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a global leader in Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services.
We are hiring in Gothenburg!
Would you like to join a team with innovation, teamwork and entrepreneurship as the fundamental platform?
We are looking for skilled Cybersecurity Engineers with skills from the embedded world & SW or HW development. Very beneficial if coming from the automotive industry with good knowledge of vehicle architectures!
You will be a part in LTTS Safety team which also includes System & Function Safety (ISO26262), - the mix of hardware and software in a complex domain in new vehicle architectures!
Skills required:
SWEDISH (EU) VISA AND WORK PERMIT (beneficial)
Master of Science or similar
Minimum 5 years of relevant experience as SW or HW developer including developing security solutions within the Automotive domain
Relevant experience in C/C++ and Python/Bash/CAPL
Experience from vehicle networks and communication protocols and related standards for e.g. UDS, SOMEIP etc
Experience from the most common tools used as Wireshark, CANalyzer, CANoe etc
Professional experience working with and following ISO-21434
Experience to perform security from a holistic view, including threat modelling, risk, and vulnerability assessment
Functional safety experience (ISO26262) [beneficial]
ISTQB certificate [beneficial]
Self-driven and love to interact with people
Problem solving skills with a never-give-up attitude
Swedish Driving license [beneficial]
We believe you enjoy working in teams, interact with people and have great communication skills. You are able to encourage, coach and develop to drive change and implementation in your surroundings.
Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please send in your application documents to the email address: LTTS.Sweden@Ltts.com.
Enter the reference "Cybersecurity" in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26
