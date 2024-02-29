Cybersecurity engineer
2024-02-29
Job Description:
As a cybersecurity engineer, you will play a crucial role in our team, being responsible for implementing and maintaining our cybersecurity measures. You will work closely with other IT professionals to identify vulnerabilities, defend against cyberattacks, and ensure compliance with relevant regulations. Your expertise will be instrumental in developing strategies to protect our digital infrastructure and respond to incidents with precision and efficiency.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, implement, and monitor a strategic, comprehensive enterprise information security and IT risk management program to ensure the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of information owned, controlled, or processed by the organization.
Manage and conduct security risk assessments, audits, and investigations, recommending and implementing appropriate strategies to mitigate risks.
Design and enforce policies and procedures that protect the organization's computing infrastructure from all forms of security breaches.
Stay abreast of the latest cybersecurity threats and technologies to ensure the company's defenses remain current and effective.
Lead incident response efforts, minimizing impact and coordinating recovery operations.
Develop and deliver cybersecurity awareness training to employees, fostering a culture of security across the organization.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, or a related field
Professional certification is preferred
Proven experience in a cybersecurity role with knowledge of various information security frameworks
Strong understanding of firewalls, VPNs, Data Loss Prevention, IDS/IPS, Web-Proxy, and Security Audits
Familiarity with web-related technologies (Web applications, Web Services, Service Oriented Architectures) and network/web related protocols
Problem-solving skills and the ability to work under pressure
Excellent communication and teamwork skills
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mt3 Technology AB
