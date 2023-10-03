Cybersecurity Engineer
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
Volvo Group has challenging ambitions, a transformation towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and make 50% of his revenue from services and solution by 2030. Are you interested to rejoin our teams and onboard for our digital transformation journey?
This is us, your new colleagues
We, Security & Information Management team, are working at the heart of IT systems, providing guidelines, directions, tools and expertise to support the IT systems operations. Our objective is to facilitate the Digital transformation, make it simpler, efficient and secure. We want to make sure that efforts are put where they are needed. Vulnerability Management team is focused on the security aspect of this roadmap. We are a small, friendly, inclusive, collaborative global team supporting IT teams and systems in more than 100 countries.
This is how you could make an impact
You will be involved in 4 main activities.
You will support the regional and local security coordinators to overcome security and vulnerability issues.
You will take part in projects to enhance Volvo Group IT systems security providing expertise to deploy new solutions, tools, processes and making sure that state of the art cybersecurity practices are applied. The activity also involves documenting and sharing security awareness, best practices, and remediation procedures.
Finally, you will be involved in task forces to manage and mitigate major vulnerability incidents.
Who are you?
Must have:
At least 3 years of experience working as Cybersecurity engineer or System and Network engineer
Graduated with a master's degree in IT or similar
Be a team player
Experience in coordinating project or runtime activities
Good communication skills
Complete proficiency in English
Nice to have:
Knowledge of one or more of these areas would be a plus in our candidature
Experience in Cybersecurity, Vulnerability Management, working with a SOC
Knowledge of Qualys Guard, MSDefender, ServiceNow, Flexera, SecOps
Experience of vulnerability management on OT (Industrial Devices)
Experience of the main operating systems (Windows and Linux) and middleware (AppServers, Webservers, Databases and others)
Setup and configured security on Cloud services (AWS, Microsoft Azure)
Designed vulnerability mitigation solutions (e.g. system hardening, network segmentation, etc.)
Performed risk assessments and coordination of remediation steps
Worked with Containers (Kubernetes, Docker, etc.)
Interest in Data analysis and solutions like PowerBI and SQLserver
Worked in a global organization with global team
Certification in ITIL
Are we the perfect match?
You are collaborative
You are thrilled solving complex problems
You like to discuss about the technical options
You can explain solution to experts as well as newbies
Security "By Design" is your motto
