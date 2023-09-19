Cybersecurity Engineer
We 're seeking individuals with a passion for innovation and a dedication to join us on this exciting journey, where you 'll contribute to shaping the future of cybersecurity.
You 'll collaborate closely with both in-house development teams and external suppliers, ensuring the implementation of cutting-edge cybersecurity measures throughout our customers organizations. Leading projects, programs, and initiatives of varying complexity, you 'll demonstrate your proficiency in delivering results at every phase that meet our clients ' specific requirements.
In your role, you will be an important part of design and implementation of security solution in the development of embedded software products. You 'll take an active part in supporting the development of test environments for security purposes, and performing risk analyses. Your knowledge and skills are valued and your willingness to exchange those and grow are important while you help support the software and cybersecurity architects. You 'll need solid technical skills to succeed in this role and you should value the team.
Qualifications:
* Penetration testing activities
* General security controls such as DAC, MAC, CFI etc.
* Python and Robot test framework
* Embedded software development
* Software security (Linux/Android, PKI, SELinux, firewalls)
* OO design in Java and Kotlin
* Software architecture
* Embedded Security
* Cryptography
* Secure boot
* ISO 21434
* M.Sc. or B.Sc. in electronics / computer engineering or equivalent education or work experience
* Work experience from a Swedish context
* Well spoken and written English
All our assignments is full time onsite.
Sounds interesting? Apply by link! If you have any questions contact Business Manager Jonathan Johansson 073-0595435 Jonathan.Johansson@akkodisgroup.com
About Akkodis
Akkodis is a leading consulting firm specializing in providing cutting-edge software solutions to a diverse range of clients across various industries. We pride ourselves on delivering innovative and customized software solutions that help businesses streamline their operations and achieve their goals. With a team of highly skilled professionals, we are committed to excellence and continuous growth.
We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations. From training your teams to delivering your projects our Smart Industry experts create new value for your business. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities to you. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone. Ersättning
