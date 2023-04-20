Cybersecurity Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-04-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Cybersecurity is an integral part of product design. Within Service Platform System and Architecture, our main responsibility is to develop and maintain large solution level enablers for digital services.
The Position
As a Cybersecurity Engineer within the Business, Architecture, Services and Connectivity (BASC) stream, you will be part of building a global platform utilized by the brands within Volvo Group and will be expected to provide expert input to a stable cross functional design team during technical concept development. The development within this area is fast and rewarding!
Your Work
You will follow an established ISO21434 based Product Cybersecurity Management System and work with other cybersecurity engineers within your team as well as within the larger community of practice. Our design teams are cross functional and include system architects, system engineers, verification architects as well as other ad-hoc members as required for the task at hand.
We also support our Agile Release Trains with cybersecurity engineering throughout the product lifecycle (i.e. during implementation, verification, validation, and maintenance). On top of this, we also work to develop the internal processes necessary for effective cybersecurity management and act as a knowledge center for cybersecurity within BASC.
About You
You are an expert at analyzing large automotive solutions to determine the relevant cybersecurity risks. You can apply your expertise to recommend a risk treatment and are good at identifying simple technological solutions to problems when appropriate. You particularly enjoy delivering results and meeting customer expectations. We expect you are a social person who enjoys working with others in flexible team constellations.
We believe you have a University degree as the basis for your career. You are fluent in English both in business and privately as well as in speaking and writing.
You are likely to have minimum 5 years of experience within cybersecurity in an automotive or enterprise environment. This experience means you can speak with authority about Transport Layer Security and Public Key Infrastructure. You can identify the weaknesses in some older commonly used technologies like Wired Equivalent Privacy or Bluetooth Legacy Pairing and recommend how they can be mitigated. You may also be able to identify potential problems in modern automotive standards like SOME/IP or UDS.
As the most successful candidate you will show a winning attitude and great persona in combination with a strong track record and references. In prioritizing candidates, we will pay attention to matching your profile to our team diversity since we have a strong belief in the diversity aspect within our organization. Our people make the difference.
As an employer we value kindness and inclusiveness. We aim to build a work environment built on mutual trust.
If you do feel up for the challenge, please feel free to apply. For more Info please contact:
Joshua Shire, Manager SP System & Architecture- joshua.shire@volvo.com
Smita Shree, Recruitment Partner- smita.shree@consultant.volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
7683926