Cybersecurity Architect
2023-11-22
Here at Redigo we apply a secure-by-design approach to Cybersecurity all while having a good time and sticking to our core values of being Aware, Agile and of course Amusing. We are currently looking for a Cybersecurity Advisor with experience and skills in Enterprise Security Architecture and Product Cybersecurity. You will part of a Team delivery of Cybersecurity Advisors supporting our industry clients in secure digital transformation and development of digital product and services. You will define and implement a Secure by design strategy to help build resilience and compliance from start.
Understanding or an ambition to understand regulatory requirements such as DORA, NIS2, Radio Equipment Directive 2024, CE-Marking and Cyber Resilience Act is must. Ersättning
