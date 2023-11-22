Cybersecurity Architect

Here at Redigo we apply a secure-by-design approach to Cybersecurity all while having a good time and sticking to our core values of being Aware, Agile and of course Amusing. We are currently looking for a Cybersecurity Advisor with experience and skills in Enterprise Security Architecture and Product Cybersecurity. You will part of a Team delivery of Cybersecurity Advisors supporting our industry clients in secure digital transformation and development of digital product and services. You will define and implement a Secure by design strategy to help build resilience and compliance from start.

Understanding or an ambition to understand regulatory requirements such as DORA, NIS2, Radio Equipment Directive 2024, CE-Marking and Cyber Resilience Act is must.

