"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Our team, "Cybersecurity Infrastructure Capabilities and Type approval" within the department Cybersecurity and Functional safety, is in the heart of a great transformation. We work with developing and improving our product cybersecurity management systems (PCSMS) in a continuous manner along with releasing cybersecurity infrastructure requirement supporting teams to do high level attack vector analysis and vehicle TARA analysis to facilitate releasing work products according to state-of-the-art standards such as ISO/SEA 21434 and UNECE 155. We are also coordinating the cybersecurity work across the organization at Volvo Group Trucks Technology.
The Role:
Our mission is to develop and maintain our product cybersecurity management system's instructions, guidelines, provide cybersecurity architect and concept and release needed cybersecurity infrastructure requirements to ensure implementation of cybersecurity concept. Along with this we are also responsible to ensure cybersecurity type approval for R155, coordinate the work with technical services and type approval authority.
Do you think this sounds fun and exciting? And do you have experience in at least one of these areas: system safety concept design, architect design or cybersecurity concept design? Then we look forward to reviewing your application!
We are looking for a Cybersecurity Architect who will drive two critical tasks:
Act as a Project leader and architect within Cybersecurity. As project leader you need to have a good technical understanding about cybersecurity concept for the vehicle, act as interfaces to the teams involved in development and coordinate the work in close collaboration to all stakeholders involved, like - internal R&D organization, technical services, and type approval authority. You might also have in some project collaboration with external customers of Volvo Group to support them by their Type approval process. To be able to execute the technical aspect of this work you need to act as an architect with knowledge about project contents and be able to do risk evaluation by analysis E/E topology and interfaces to relevant TARAs.
In this work you will get the opportunity to work with the latest cybersecurity solutions and lead all phases of projects, programs and initiatives of diverse scope and complexity. You will also work and collaborate with different ARTs (Agile Release Train) and introduce cybersecurity infrastructure requirements.
The main responsibilities entailed in this role are being the technical project leader within cybersecurity, to plan new and extension for Type approval and be the technical support to security technologies that support implementation, evolution, and operations of the multi-layer authentication infrastructure.
Who are you?
As a person, you have a broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams.
Required qualifications:
* BSc. or MSc. in Computer Science, Electronics or equivalent
* Experience within Embedded System Engineering
* Documented experience in at least one of these areas: system safety concept design, architect design or cybersecurity concept design
* Previous experience of working with type approval for R155
* Documented experience of working with ISO/SAE 21434 and CSMS
* Knowledge within cybersecurity requirement system design
* Experience in agile methods
Curious and have some questions?
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us. Send your application as soon as possible. We'd love to hear from you.
Don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions! Mahshad Mahally, Director Cybersecurity & Functional Safety. Email - mahshad.mahally@volvo.com
