Cybersecurity Architect
Redigo AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Redigo AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Our Business Area Cyber Strategy is expanding, and we're seeking new talent to join us on our exciting journey!
Working at Redigo means working at a young, international, and fast-paced Cybersecurity company that offers an ideal workplace for those who want to have a real impact on the growth of an organization and are craving for responsibilities. It also means having lots of fun!
Here at Redigo we apply a secure-by-design approach to Cybersecurity all while having a good time and sticking to our core values of being Aware, Agile and of course Amusing.
As an Cybersecurity Architect you'll enjoy:
• The opportunity to work in the forefront of technology and development together with our clients in Defense, Aeronautics, Finance and Automotive industries, among others.
• A competitive salary and benefits package including an annual bonus structure.
• Growth opportunities in a fast-growing industry, including continuous training and support from your peers.
• Paid holidays and flexible hybrid or work from home schedules
• Team conferences, annual team trip, Holiday / Christmas Party and weekly quizzes
• A Cyber tech kit that includes a MacBook or PC, iPhone or Android, and plan
We value your personality and passion!
At Redigo, we prioritize personality and passion over formal education and lots of industry certifications (though they are nice to have as well). We believe in giving you ownership of your work, so working remotely is not an issue for you. Your personality, passion, hunger for learning and growth, and ability to work well with others are what matter most to us. As a member of our team, you'll have the opportunity to develop your skills with the support of your colleagues. With the right attitude and mindset, you'll thrive and achieve success together with your team.
Additionally, we're seeking someone who:
Understanding or an ambition to understand regulatory requirements such as DORA, NIS2, Radio Equipment Directive 2024, CE-Marking and Cyber Resilience Act is must.
If this describes you, then you know what to do!
Good luck! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Redigo AB
(org.nr 559389-3059), https://www.redigo.security/ Jobbnummer
8284476