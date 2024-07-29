Cyber Security Specialist To Alimak Group
2024-07-29
Join our team and contribute to the protection of our organization's digital assets and the integrity of our IoT ecosystem. Be part of a dynamic and innovative team dedicated to advancing cyber security and safeguarding our company's future.
WE OFFERAlimak Group is a global leader in vertical access solutions for the industrial and construction industries, committed to innovation, safety, and sustainability. Our products enhance the efficiency and safety of our clients' operations, with a strong emphasis on quality and reliability.
We manage all aspects of our IT infrastructure in-house, supported by a diverse, collaborative team dedicated to excellence and continuous improvement. As part of Alimak Group, you will be working in a supportive environment that values professional growth, innovation, and the contributions of each team member.
This role is based at our office in Borås. We offer a hybrid work model, and some travel may be required as you will be part of a global team.
YOU WILLAs Cyber Security Specialist you will have an important role in maintaining high levels of security for both internal systems and IoT environments, while ensuring compliance with legal requirements and industry standards for cyber security and data protection. You will report to our CIO and work closely with our Infrastructure Specialist and Control & Software Solutions development team and other cross-functional teams. Together we develop, implement, and monitor cyber security measures across our global network. You will have a diverse role with a variety of tasks, such as:
Develop and implement strategies to protect our internal network, systems, and data, including malware, phishing, and unauthorized access.
Evaluate the security architecture of IoT applications and equipment, identify potential risks and design and implement security controls and protocols to protect IoT devices.
Collaborate with product development teams to integrate security-by-design principles into the design and development of new IoT solutions and features.
Conduct regular security assessments to identify and address potential weaknesses in our infrastructure.
Stay abreast of emerging threats and industry best practices related to IoT security and recommend proactive measures to mitigate risks and enhance resilience.
Develop and maintain incident response plans and playbooks for addressing cyber security incidents and breaches, including communication protocols, escalation procedures, and recovery strategies.
Monitor security logs and alerts, investigate incidents, and coordinate incident response efforts to mitigate risks and minimize impact.
Ensure compliance with relevant regulatory requirements and industry standards related to cyber security, privacy, and data protection, such as GDPR, CCPA, and ISO/IEC 27001.
YOU ARE
We are looking for you who enjoy working in a dynamic environment with diverse tasks in the field of cybersecurity. We believe that your personality and commitment are key to succeeding in this role. Your analytical skills help you to acquire new knowledge and analyze complex security incidents, identify root causes, and recommend effective remediation strategies. Your great communication and collaboration skills are essential for interacting with diverse stakeholders, technical teams, and external partners. Your ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and manage multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment is crucial. You thrive in a team where we help and support each other and have a lot of freedom as well as a high level of responsibility.
You probably have:
Experience in cyber security roles, with a focus on internal network security and/or IoT security.
Academic degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Cyber Security, or a related field.
In-depth knowledge of cyber security principles, practices, technologies, and standards, with a strong understanding of networking, operating systems, and cloud computing environments.
Experience with security assessment tools, vulnerability management platforms, and SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) solutions.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Janin Perez at janin.perez@nexergroup.com
/ +46708120457, or Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/ +46703018279 if you want to learn more about the position.
ABOUT ALIMAK GROUP
Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. With presence in more than 120 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at height solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world. The solutions portfolio also comprises of height safety protective equipment, load measurement & control, lifting & handling, and a global after-sales business model, with recurring revenue from spare parts and services such as inspection, certification, maintenance, refurbishments, replacements and training. Founded in Sweden 1948, the Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 26 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries and approximately 3,000 employees.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970), https://nexerrecruit.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexer Recruit Kontakt
Janin Perez janin.perez@nexergroup.com +46708120457 Jobbnummer
8815468