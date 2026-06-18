Cyber Security Specialist Lund, Sweden
Briljantin Consulting AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-06-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Briljantin Consulting AB i Lund
, Landskrona
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about Cyber Security and ready to play a key role in a global organization's Zero Trust journey?
We are currently looking for an experienced Cyber Security Specialist for an exciting long-term consulting assignment based in Lund, Sweden, running through February 2027.
This is a fantastic opportunity to work with critical security platforms, collaborate with highly skilled professionals, and make a real impact on the security posture of a global organization.
About the Role
As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will work in an agile environment alongside other security experts to design, implement, operate, and continuously improve security capabilities that protect the organization's information systems and networks.
You will be involved in strengthening confidentiality, integrity, and availability across hybrid IT environments while contributing to the company's strategic Zero Trust transformation.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and manage security processes and technical capabilities within the Cyber Security domain
Operate, maintain, and enhance security platforms supporting the organization's Zero Trust strategy
Drive day-to-day operational security activities and initiatives
Monitor emerging cyber threats and industry innovations to continuously evolve security capabilities
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve security challenges
Contribute to maintaining a resilient and adaptive security posture across the organization
What We're Looking For
5+ years of experience in a similar Cyber Security role
Hands-on experience working with Zero Trust in an enterprise environment
Strong understanding of networking, operating systems, middleware/runtime environments, and security protocols
Experience working in hybrid environments including on-premises, private cloud, public cloud, and XaaS delivery models
Proven experience with Guardicore, Zscaler, or similar security technologies
Broad technical knowledge across infrastructure, networking, operating systems, and cloud technologies
Experience working in Agile environments and collaborating with development teams
Solid understanding of Zero Trust principles and security best practices
Fluent English communication skills, both written and spoken
Assignment Details
Location: Lund, Sweden Contract Duration: Until February 2027 Start: As soon as possible Assignment Type: Consulting Assignment
If you're looking for an opportunity to work at the forefront of Cyber Security and contribute to a large-scale Zero Trust transformation, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply today or reach out for more information.
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible.
We don't accept applications sent directly via email.
A businesspartner for growth and maintainance, www.briljantin.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7937475-2060175". Arbetsgivare Briljantin Consulting AB
(org.nr 559353-6237), https://www.briljantin.se
Rudeboksvägen 1 (visa karta
)
226 55 LUND Arbetsplats
briljantconsulting Jobbnummer
9970573