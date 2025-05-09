Cyber Security Specialist
2025-05-09
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel. So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
Cyber Security Specialist
Are you ready to strengthen the digital and operational backbone of a pioneering green industry? Stegra is looking for a Cyber security Specialist with a solid foundation in security operations to join our growing security team. In this role, you'll play a key part in protecting both IT and OT environments across our operations, helping ensure secure and sustainable production.
You will work closely with internal teams, suppliers, and our Security Operations Center (SOC) to enhance our threat intelligence, monitoring, vulnerability management and incident response capabilities. This role combines technical expertise with collaboration across teams to continuously improve Stegra's security posture.
Responsibilities:
As Cyber Security Specialist, you will:
Lead the integration and continuous improvement of our Security Operations Center (SOC).
Collaborate with digital and OT teams to implement secure solutions in line with organizational requirements.
Enhance tools and technologies supporting our security operations (e.g. monitoring, asset management, log management).
Monitor and improve our incident management processes, including automation of response capabilities.
Support readiness through development of playbooks, response plans and awareness training.
Oversee vulnerability testing and coordinate mitigation efforts.
Analyze and fine-tune monitoring services
Contribute to the ongoing improvement of security documentation and processes.
Qualifications:
You don't need to have done everything on this list, but these are the skills and experiences we value:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Cyber security or related field; Master's is a plus.
Minimum 2 years' experience working in cyber security or related roles.
Solid understanding of cyber security principles, common threat vectors and mitigation strategies.
Familiarity with security tools such as SIEM, antivirus, and vulnerability scanners.
Understanding of cyber security in OT environments, and tools and technologies
Understanding of network protocols and infrastructure (TCP/IP, VPNs, DNS, firewalls).
Experience in security automation, infrastructure as code, and DevSecOps approaches.
Knowledge of security frameworks such as ISO 27001, NIST, or IEC 62443.
Strong analytical thinking and a structured approach to identifying and mitigating risks.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate across technical and non-technical teams.
Certifications like CISSP, CEH, or CompTIA Security+ are meritorious but not a must.
You are purpose-driven and results-oriented, with a strong motivation to deliver meaningful security outcomes. You enjoy collaborating with others to solve both technical and operational challenges, and you take a proactive, structured approach to identifying improvements and driving change.
Location: Boden, Sweden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions. Ersättning
