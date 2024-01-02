Cyber Security Specialist
2024-01-02
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Are you a curious Cyber Security Specialist who wants to learn about and work with protecting operational technologies from cyber threats? Do you want to work and grow in an international environment, at one of Sweden's premiere engineering companies? We are now searching for an industrial Cyber Security Specialist for our Operational Technology Security team within the Development & Technology (D&T) and Industrial Base Engineering (IBE) organization.
As part of the OT Security Team, you will work with protecting the Operational Technology in our Factories from cyber threats. Within our OT Security team, you will join an interesting journey contributing to a stronger integration and collaboration between development and Packing Material production.
This position is based in Lund, Sweden. Some travelling will occur, you will travel around 5% of your time.
What you will do
As Cyber Security Specialist you will:
Drive threat, risk, and vulnerability management for operational technology in our Factories
Develop OT Security standards, guidelines, and threat prevention strategies
Participate in the OT Architecture team and support new projects with security design and requirements
Design, develop and implement OT Security products based on IEC 62443 standard
Support software development teams with application security requirements
Inform, report, and give recommendations to the project governance body to facilitate project decisions and progress
We believe you have
To join our OT Security Team successfully as our new Cyber Security Specialist, we believe you preferably have:
A minimum of 5 years' cyber security specialist working experience (Security architecture, Vulnerability management, Risk assessment, Penetration testing)
1-2 years working experience of Secure software development (DevSec), Security products and Infrastructure Technologies e.g., Network, Server, Client and Cloud
Basic understanding or high interest of learning to understand a Factory production critical environment and Operational Technology
University Degree in Cyber/Information security.
But it also possible that the successful candidate has a University Degree in Automation Engineering and working experience with Industrial Control Systems (ICS) / Operational Technology (OT) Security and IEC 62443 standard.
To be able to succeed in this position, you need to be a team player, as considerable collaboration with colleagues is involved. We believe you are curious person and eager to learn new technologies. You have a high risk-awareness, are pragmatic and can drive security requirements to ensure the security is according to company standards.
Since Tetra Pak for sure is a global company, excellent English knowledge, both spoken and written is required.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-01-16
To know more about the position contact Johan Tegner at +46 733 36 1619
Questions about your application contact Susanne Stålring at +46 46 36 3919
