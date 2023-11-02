Cyber Security Specialist
Tele2 Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tele2 Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
As Cyber Security Specialist in our CSIRT team at Tele2 you will contribute with security expertise for our entire organization.
At Tele2 we have high ambitions to become the smartest telco in the world, creating a society of unlimited possibilities. As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will contribute to an innovative company within a team of Experts with a common goal - making sure we don't get hacked.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Cyber Security Specialist you can expect a broad position within infrastructure, both IT and telco. Your responsibility is to uncover and reduce vulnerabilities and cyber security risks. You will ensure that cyber security is always on the agenda! We offer you:
-
A technical and strategic position where you are preventing intrusion across our markets
-
A possibility to challenge today 's state to create a better tomorrow
-
A creative and flexible work environment and an organization where you can grow
-
An environment where every employee is important for the company 's success, providing you with growth both professionally and personally
Your responsibilities
You will be a consultative part in the development of Tele2s security work forward and provide the organization with information. You should be comfortable with researching and presenting security solutions for both technical and non-technical colleagues. More specifically your daily work could include:
-
Incident response
-
Penetration testing
-
Vulnerability management
-
Threat hunting
-
Supporting the internal organization with IT security expertise and communicate issues
-
Working with Security Operation Center, SIEM
The bigger picture
You will be part of the Cyber Security unit of passionate and competent Security Experts. You will work towards the entire organization, from developers to managers making sure we don't get hacked. In the team you can expect a creative environment, where you work together and learn from each others. This role can require periods of on-call support where you take turn being on call - every 4-6 weeks for security possible incidents. We are located at Tele2 's headquarters in Kista, Stockholm.
Our expectations
To be a good fit for this position we believe you have a genuine interest in Cyber security. You have experience of working within the cyber security domain and good knowledge of Security Operations or Incident Response. It is meritorious if you have experience of threat protection and information protection. It is also meritorious if you have experience within vulnerability management tools such as InsightVM or experience with SIEM, EDR tools, penetration testing or computer forensics. We expect you to have experience working with virtual environments and cloud infrastructure.
We believe you thrive in an environment where collaboration and innovation are core values. You are self-going and take initiatives for solving problems without fear of disrupting the status quo. You can employ your expertise in projects without a straight path set. Furthermore, you are fluent in English, both in speech and writing.
A FEW WORDS FROM THE MANAGER
The Tele2 Cyber Security team acts as a resource for technical security expertise within Tele2. Working with our team will give you opportunities to work with systems and technologies hosted on-prem and in cloud environments, ranging from general purpose IT applications to specialized telecom equipment. We are dynamic problem solvers across a wide variety of technologies and work closely with our colleagues in the whole organization.
LIFE AT TELE2
Working at Tele2 you will work in a creative and flexible work environment. You will be a part of culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward. Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact of your work. We provide you with the opportunity to grow and develop through internal paths within the organization.
We want to create an inclusive culture where all forms of diversity are seen. At Tele2, we aim to build an inclusive company in a diverse world.
ARE WE A MATCH?
Find out more about life at Tele2 and who we are at tele2.com/career and WeareTele2 on Instagram and Facebook. Are you interested in knowing more about our work to create a more sustainable future? Read about our social responsibility and green efforts at tele2.com/sustainability.
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs background checks on final candidates.
At Tele2 we work hard to fulfill our commitment to lead in sustainability being named the number one climate leader in Europe by The Financial Times and we keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
We take great pride in delivering customer value by being Reliable, Insight Driven and Collaborative. We call it the Tele2 Way. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tele2 Sverige AB
(org.nr 556267-5164), https://www.tele2.com/ Arbetsplats
Tele2 Sweden AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Tele2 Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8235626