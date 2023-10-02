Cyber Security Specialist
2023-10-02
Are you a fantastic communicator who is an expert in cyber security? Then this could be something for you! We are now looking for a Cyber Security Specialist to join our team within our Information Systems organization in Lund.
Who is your future team?
This is a recently established role within our Information Systems department. You will work closely with a variety of stakeholders and managers to get input on capabilities needed in the different parts of the organization. Your closest team will be CITC, Commercial IT Capabilities' whose mission is to be the link between IT and the rest of Axis' organization when it comes to our commercial offering. This means that CITC helps with SLA, compliance with IT close services around our products such as certificates and key management, but also around vulnerabilities and other cyber security services such as Security Operations Center.
What you'll do here as a Cyber Security Specialist?
As part of our IT Security group, we are looking for a Cyber Security Specialist who will be supporting us in all Cyber Security operations covering enterprise and cloud security across the organization, supporting all the business divisions. You will enforce procedures and compliance across IT systems and services. Working closely with stakeholders and third parties you will ensure that the appropriate objectives and priorities are enabled and supported to protect the organization from cyber threats. You need to have a thorough understanding of complex IT systems, be able to communicate with technical and non-technical stakeholders at different layers in the organization both verbally and in writing in English and stay up to date with all the latest security standards and best practices.
High level list of responsibilities
* Support key IT security processes including incident response/management, vulnerability scanning and remediation, penetration testing, IT security monitoring etc.
* Work with 3rd party security providers to monitor and improve security operations, resolve security audit findings
* Monitor vulnerability identification activities (example scanning and penetration tests) and ensure timely remediation.
* Monitor and contribute to security incident response activities, including thorough post-event analyses
* Contribute to and execute IT security roadmap by identification, selection, testing (PoC) and implementation of enterprise security technologies
* Implement, inspect and optimize network, endpoint, DLP and cloud security configuration
* Support regular Cyber Security reporting, KPI's and dashboards
* Be a point of consultation, specialist advise and recommend approaches across teams and various stakeholders
* Identify and communicate current and emerging security threats
Who are you?
As a Security Specialist we see that you have 5+ years combined experience in a Cyber security related role. Demonstrated experience with one or more IT security processes such as: Vulnerability management, Network security (email, web, firewall, IPS/IDS, NTA), Endpoint security, Cloud security, Web APP Security, Cyber Security Investigation & Intelligence tools (OSINT), Penetration testing (scoping, reviewing/remediating findings), Incident management. You are a quick learner who is accurate and punctual. You have good English communications skills both written and verbal.
We also see that you are able to work in a team and cooperate with others but also are able to work independently without direct supervision and be prepared for cross border cooperation. As a person you are result orientated, self-motivated, enthusiastic and keen to learn and develop yourself. You are also curious, do not take things for granted and wants to understand the details when needed. In this role we see that you will be a passionate security ambassador maintaining a high level of integrity (being trustworthy and handling sensitive information with care).
It is a plus if have:
* Project management skils
* Practical experience in using Microsoft cloud security stack (desired)
* Experience in collaboration with MSSP(s)
* Experience in ITSM
* Training courses and certification concerning security (e.g. CompTIA Security+, CISSP, CCSP, MS SC-200, MS MS-500)
What Axis have to offer
We offer a truly global and collaborative environment working with the latest technology in complex systems and applications. Openness is an important word and heard about in many companies, but at Axis it is part of our core. Our greatest asset is the ability to collaborate. We know that good ideas can come anytime and anywhere and therefore we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. Are you a person who likes to be where the action is taken place, make a difference and help us get a world in a slightly positive direction, you will feel at home with us.
We constantly work actively with our culture - where team spirit, equal opportunities for all and having fun are important parts. We want you to enjoy working with us and therefore we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika every day, Friday cake, bonus program, fitness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bike, to name a few.
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
If you have any question please contact the recruiting manager Joel Cedergren- Manager - Windows & Linux/Integration, , we review applications continuously! Ersättning
