Cyber Security Senior
Aurora Engineering AB / Datajobb / Partille Visa alla datajobb i Partille
2024-09-26
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aurora Engineering AB i Partille
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Cybersecurity Embedded Integrator:
Experience: 4+ Years
Description
Who are you?
• A person passionate about embedded software and Cybersecurity onboard solutions.
• Experience of working in Linux and preferably knowledge of Yocto for Embedded Linux
• You have very good programming skills in C and/or C++ in embedded environment and "hands-on" experience working with complex embedded software solution/design
• Interested in automation, CI and CD
• Experience with working in close collaboration with suppliers
• Service mindset to provide a good SW platform to the user of it
• Capable to analyse and apply knowledge on not fully given frames. The product and procedures are given; however, the work requires experience and the capacity to perform analysis and draw conclusions from thousands of puzzle pieces in complex embedded system solution
• Eager to take operational responsibility in the day-to-day work and not hesitating to collaborate to get things done
Beneficial qualifications
• Good education in Software Engineering, Computer engineering, Electrical engineering or equivalent* Experience of working with real-time embedded systems
• Good experience with CI environment, GIT, Artifactory, Jenkins
• Experience in agile development
• Experience with Hypervisor/Adaptive AUTOSAR/Embedded Linux Kernel is a big advantage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-26
E-post: hail@aurora-engineering.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurora Engineering AB
(org.nr 559435-4606) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8921253