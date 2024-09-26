Cyber Security Senior

Aurora Engineering AB / Datajobb / Partille
2024-09-26


Cybersecurity Embedded Integrator:

Experience: 4+ Years

Description
Who are you?
• A person passionate about embedded software and Cybersecurity onboard solutions.
• Experience of working in Linux and preferably knowledge of Yocto for Embedded Linux
• You have very good programming skills in C and/or C++ in embedded environment and "hands-on" experience working with complex embedded software solution/design
• Interested in automation, CI and CD
• Experience with working in close collaboration with suppliers
• Service mindset to provide a good SW platform to the user of it
• Capable to analyse and apply knowledge on not fully given frames. The product and procedures are given; however, the work requires experience and the capacity to perform analysis and draw conclusions from thousands of puzzle pieces in complex embedded system solution
• Eager to take operational responsibility in the day-to-day work and not hesitating to collaborate to get things done

Beneficial qualifications
• Good education in Software Engineering, Computer engineering, Electrical engineering or equivalent* Experience of working with real-time embedded systems
• Good experience with CI environment, GIT, Artifactory, Jenkins
• Experience in agile development
• Experience with Hypervisor/Adaptive AUTOSAR/Embedded Linux Kernel is a big advantage.

