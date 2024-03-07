Cyber security & IT Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Datajobb / Finspång Visa alla datajobb i Finspång
2024-03-07
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Cyber security & IT Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are a newly established and growing department, and we are currently expanding our delivery team to focus on Industrial IT/OT solutions! In this role, your focus will be on implementation of IT solutions to the OT environment. Client and network components for our customer-facing products and solutions. You will be working in projects with customers around the globe, primarily in the energy and oil & gas sector, ensuring deliveries and providing cyber security and support when required. This role offers a great opportunity to work on a range of exciting tasks, which will allow you to expand your knowledge and skills in Industrial IT & OT technologies. Come and grow together with us!
How you will make an impact
* Continuously monitor and evaluate the security measures and contribute to continuous improvement and adaptation of security strategies based on current threats and industry developments
* Collaboration with internal and external partners to integrate security aspects into all areas of the business
* Development and implementation of integrated security and preparedness strategies and policies
* Understand customer needs and adapt existing solutions & system architectures to fit customer requirements specifications
* Develop own knowledge and skills, be eager to learn more every day and don't be afraid of the failure
What You Bring
* Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or engineering.
* Experience with the configuration, deployment, and administration of Windows Server & Client solutions.
* Profound understanding of security technologies such as SIEM, NextGen Firewalls, IDS/IPS and Endpoint protection. It is also meritorious if you have security certification such as CISM, CISSP, OSCP, CEH or GIAC security certificate with focus on detection and response area.
* Proficient English skills allowing you to express yourself with a high level of fluency and communicate effectively at a professional level.
* Comfortable with remote work and experience with collaboration platforms and IT tools.
* Educational or work experience within Virtual Machine set up and management. Preferably ESxi or hyper-V platforms.
About the Team
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/jobs.html,
id nr 256494 not later than 2024-03-31.
• Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "256494". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Siemens Energy AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8525151