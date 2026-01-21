Cyber Security Manager - Team Manager for Cyber Security Architecture Team
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
To provide a secure, trustworthy, and always available experience to our customers, we are now transforming the way we address the continuously evolving and complex cyber security threats and risks. To do this we have created a new Tech Centre focused solely on managing Cyber Security for all our brands and majority investments. Within this Cyber Security Tech Centre, we have a unit that focuses on Cyber Security Architecture & Engineering, with the mission to protect our customers, colleagues, and company by establishing and managing safe and secure technology use and at the same time path the way forward for our Cyber Security Architecture.
This is a unique opportunity to lead our Cyber Security Architecture team, to drive our delivery and services portfolio throughout the whole H&M Group and all our brands. You will report to the Head of Cyber Security Architecture & Engineering Unit.
We are looking for a strong Manager and principal leader.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Manage day-to-day activities of the Cyber Security Architecture team, ensuring operational and performance objectives are met.
Spear-head team-level budgeting, planning, and roadmap initiatives.
Cultivate professional development within the team to ensure relevant skills and qualifications.
Contribute to the Cyber Security strategy and ensure team alignment.
Contextualize corporate strategic vision, conducting analysis, identifying opportunities, and defining strategic activities in the Cyber Security domain.
Analyze, design, develop, and maintain roadmaps and implementation plans to enable future-state security capabilities, ensuring organizational resilience, stability, and operational excellence.
Drive continuous improvement and simplification to enhance end-to-end business value, collaborating across the organization to lower the total cost of ownership.
Develop control mechanisms to manage Cyber risks in alignment with business risk appetite.
Act as a facilitator for complex technical topics, collaborating across functions to ensure comprehensive consultation.
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
Experience in multiple cyber security areas, e.g. Device security, Application security, Data security, Cloud security, Network security, Secure development, and IAM.
Demonstrated skills and experience in information security within an international and diverse context.
Previous leadership experience of a senior team, with up to seven direct reports
Proven experience and a structured approach to KPI and OKR driven deliveries, and alignment to other organisational units
Leadership understanding of team dynamics and staff personal development.
A bachelor's degree in a related field.
Preferred certifications: CISSP, CISM, CompTia Security+, Identity Management Institute (IMI) certifications.
Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9696716