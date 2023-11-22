Cyber Security Engineer
2023-11-22
We are looking for a Cyber Security Engineer for our client in the automotive industry.
Work Description:
In this role, you will be a part of a highly agile and fast-paced team that works to secure that the prerequisites needed for the SW development teams are in place, by guiding them with your expertise in cyber security and perform joint reviews with the teams as well as suppliers.
The team consists of skilled engineers with deep knowledge in different technical areas. Your role will be to support the implementation of a Cyber Security System and guide the organization and propose technical solutions. You will be responsible for the delivery of the work products defined by ISO 21434 and perform the required cybersecurity analysis required on the different levels e.g. TARA, Concept Level and Technical level.
Skills & Experience required:
• A degree in computer science or equivalent, with experience in software development and software engineering.
• Deep knowledge in cybersecurity standards e.g. ISO 21434, R155, R156 and similar standards, and minimum 3 years work experience in the field of cyber security.
• Experience/knowledge from information security standards such as ISO27000.
Previous experience/knowledge in functional safety (ISO26262) and the automotive industry in general is a merit.
• Used to work in an agile/scrum environment.
Personal skills:
• Pro-active, driven with a "can do" attitude.
• Good communicational skills and fluent in English both spoken and written.
• A team player who easily collaborates with others
• Enjoy knowledgesharing
• Structured with good documentation skills
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-22
