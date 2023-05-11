Cyber Security Engineer
2023-05-11
AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. As a global technology leader, AVL provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in the fields of e-mobility, ADAS and autonomous driving, vehicle integration, digitalization, virtualization, Big Data, and much more.
Cyber Security Engineer
AVL Powertrain Engineering in Sweden is now looking to recruit a new employee that will support our Automotive OEM customers around Cyber Security, in the Gothenburg area.
* You will work in the development of complex vehicle systems and lead the cyber security part in the automotive domain.
* You will be based mainly onsite at the customer premises, working in their projects.
• BSc or MSc degree in Computer/IT/software/electrical engineering or equivalent
* Experience working within the automotive industry
* +3 years of experience in Cyber Security
* Experience of working with cybersecurity concepts and solutions
* Experience of working with cybersecurity threat analysis and risk assessment
* A good understanding of the relevant automotive cybersecurity best practices, standards (e.g., ISO 21434) and regulations (e.g., UN ECE R155).
* Knowledge about cybersecurity testing and verification activities, tools, methods and frameworks.
* EU Class B driver's license
Fluent in Business English both verbally and written
