Cyber Security Engineer
Knightec AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knightec AB i Göteborg
, Lysekil
, Lidköping
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
I am Fredrik (https://www.linkedin.com/in/fredrik-bjorndahl/),
your potential next leader. I have a degree in Radio and Space Science from Chalmers has worked in different technology fields such as apps, digital instrument cluster for Cadillac, and the software components in a concept car for Volvo. These days I develop people to their full potential. My philosophy in leadership is to be a good listener, give freedom and be a great coach for you. I also love Agile methodology and have started "Agile forum West," and my first talk was about the history of Agile methods. You will fit in my team if you want flexibility, a group that wants to work together and create solutions in embedded, electromobility, and cyber security. My motto is that you need to have a long-term goal and be willing to adapt to changes, both when it comes to development and your career. If you like a fast pace, even outside work, you can always follow me on a (reflex) run in the woods!
Knightec has a strong presence in the Gothenburg automotive and Life Science businesses, two industries affected by major technology shifts as far as Cybersecurity is concerned. Products are quickly becoming connected with new legal requirements placing high demands on companies developing connected products. We want to be there helping them in their journey and are now looking for you who will join us in creating a safer and more secure world.
Be part of our team
Knightec's Cybersecurity team works together to meet our customers' current and future requirements and needs. They have expertise in making safe and secure products, including software development, personal data protection, and reliable systems.
We aim to always work in cutting-edge technology such as self-driving vehicles, factory automation, submarines, or life-saving medical devices. Initially, the focus will be on the automotive industry and upcoming EU regulations, but you will have a significant impact in deciding the direction the team will go.
Build a career that you can be proud of
Wherever you see yourself in the future, we are here to support you. Whether you want to take on a new role, become a specialist within a specific area, or develop your managerial skills - we will help you find the way forward. Your will and ambition will lead the way. We provide the training arena needed for you to reach your goals.
As part of Knightec, you will have access to training, certifications, and the possibility of working with some of the most skilled in the industry. With our team-oriented way of working, you will always have your colleagues' knowledge and support at hand, making it possible for you to take on new challenges and step out of your comfort zone.
Who we are looking for
You have previous experience in Software or Electronics engineering with an interest in cybersecurity, and you have knowledge in cryptography, communication protocols, and/or secure coding.
Furthermore, we think that you:
• Understand code standards and language subsets and feel at home in tools for vulnerability management and code analysis such as Black Duck or Klocwork.
• Feel comfortable both following and improving development processes from a security perspective.
Functional safety experience in general, particularly in the automotive industry, is meritorious.
Knightec
We are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We are engineers focusing on product development that should be sustainable and durable in edge technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. We are around 900 engineers in 10 different cities. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec AB
(org.nr 556622-2609), https://knightec.se/ Arbetsplats
Knightec Kontakt
Kevin Brunnberg kevin.brunnberg@knightec.se 0701603433 Jobbnummer
7368502