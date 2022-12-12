Cyber Security Engineer
Job description
Randstad Technologies are looking for a Security Engineer to our client in Kista.
For this assignment it's possible to be hired as a consultant or work as a subcontractor / freelancer.
We are looking for someone with good knowledge of SIEM. You also have good knowledge of at least one general
scripting language as well as experience in programming, system administration and use case
development. You have a passion for IT-Security and thrive in a fast environment where your
knowledge and expertise are valued.
You will be an expert in security information and event management (SIEM). Your responsibility
will be to design and architecture to ensure our systems are implemented and configured properly
to retain, correlate, and monitor event logs. To be successful in the role you need deep
knowledge, experience and understanding in all parts of SIEM. You will make sure
we analyze and handle the data in our systems in a smart and efficient way and give us a wide
view of what is happening in our systems and networks.
Responsibilities
Your main tasks will be:
Work to ensure a consistent methodology for analyzing, security information event data.
Evaluate our current capabilities and be a part in improvement projects.
Ensure logs are securely stored and rotated accordingly.
Be a key part in developing the capabilities needed to analyze a vast number of different
events from a multitude of different systems and vendors.
Ensure correlation between different event-logs to be able to detect events that occur on
multiple systems.
Work together with SOC analytics and system owners and assist them in defining best
practice and guidelines for their systems.
Qualifications
A strong analytical mindset.
Good understanding and experience working with ArcSight.
Good understanding and experience working with Splunk.
Good understanding and experience working with Elastic.
IT-Security communication skills.
Experience from working with larger organization, preferably in the health sector.
Strong IT-communication skills, fluent both in Swedish and English.
Splunk, SANS, CISSP certification or equivalent is desirable.
You are a Swedish citizen.
About the company
