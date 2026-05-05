Cyber Security Architecture Manager
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
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, Huddinge
, Järfälla
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Job Description
At H&M Group, our purpose is to liberate fashion for the many - making great design and value accessible to everyone. Technology and data are essential enablers of this mission and earning trust through secure and resilient digital capabilities is a vital part of how we serve millions of customers worldwide.
We are now looking for a Team Manager for Cyber Security Architecture, a strong people and cyber leader who will strengthen our enterprise-wide security architecture direction and empower a team of senior Cyber Security Architects.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As the Team Manager for Cyber Security Architecture, you will:
Lead, grow, and support the Cyber Security Architecture team, ensuring clarity in goals, direction, and priorities.
Set the team's focus based on business needs, risk, and architectural impact, ensuring resources are applied where they create the most value.
Enable and empower architects by removing obstacles, providing coaching, and helping them navigate complex decisions.
Establish and uphold effective ways of working for the capability, ensuring consistent use of principles, patterns, and architectural guidance.
Drive alignment and collaboration across Enterprise Architecture, Platform Engineering, Cyber Security, and Product teams.
Act as the senior escalation point for cross-cutting or high-impact architectural matters, applying hands-on expertise when needed to guide decisions.
Represent the Cyber Security Architecture capability in relevant governance forums, enabling well-informed and timely decision-making.
WHO YOU ARE
You are an experienced cyber security architecture leader who:
Has strong, hands-on experience in cyber security architecture and IT, preferably within large global organizations, with a solid understanding of the retail value chain including online, in-store, supply chain, logistics, and warehouse operations.
Understands core security architecture responsibilities, including defining principles, patterns, guardrails, and enabling secure-by-design decisions.
Can guide teams and stakeholders in applying security architecture across products, platforms, and technologies.
Communicates clearly, builds alignment, and influences effectively in complex environments.
Balances strategic thinking with practicality, enabling teams to move forward with clarity.
Has at least 5 years of proven leadership and people management experience, including developing senior specialists and leading through influence.
Brings curiosity, collaboration, and a people-first leadership style.
WHAT YOU BRING
Experience leading or influencing enterprise/security architecture functions.
Broad understanding across cloud, application, IAM, data protection, and platform security.
Strong grounding in frameworks such as ISO 27001/27002, NIST CSF, C2M2, SABSA, or TOGAF.
Proven ability to align stakeholders and drive architectural direction.
Experience with governance, capability models, principles, or reference architectures.
Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CCSP, SABSA, TOGAF, or Microsoft Cybersecurity Architect are a plus.
Why Join Us?
At H&M Group, you'll be part of a global community where you can:
Make a real impact on a Fortune 500-scale technology landscape.
Shape the future of how a global retailer protects its digital ecosystem.
Grow your leadership and architectural influence in a modern tech organization.
Work in a culture grounded in inclusivity, creativity, and empowerment.
If you're driven by purpose, enjoy leading experts, and want to help secure one of the world's most recognizable brands-this is the role for you.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
*We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
103 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9890797