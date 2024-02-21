Cyber Resilience Consulting Specialist
2024-02-21
Position Overview
NCG seeks a highly skilled Cyber Resilience Specialist to enhance the cyber infrastructure and operational resilience of our clients. This role includes the design and implementation of tailored strategies supporting the identification, mitigation, and recovery from cyber threats and incidents. The specialist will provide guidance and support to diverse clients, ensuring cyber resilience across various sectors.
Key Responsibilities
Cyber Risk Assessment: Execute in-depth cyber risk assessments to aid clients in pinpointing vulnerabilities, assessing potential threats, and understanding the implications on their operational continuity.
Response Planning and Support: Design and implement detailed plans and procedures (Business Continuity Plans [BCPs], Disaster Recovery Plans [DRPs], Incident Response Plans [IRPs], Crisis Management Plans [CMPs]) to prepare for, address, and recover from cyber incidents. Offer direct support during incidents, leading coordination efforts to ensure quick containment and recovery.
Cyber Resilience Strategy Development: In collaboration with our clients, create and execute cyber resilience strategies that are custom-made to align with their specific business requirements and risk profiles. Regularly evaluate and refine these strategies to counteract evolving cyber threats, leveraging industry benchmarks and best practices.
Threat Intelligence Analysis and Sharing: Monitor and analyze sources of cyber threat intelligence to detect emerging threats pertinent to clients' sectors. Distribute actionable intelligence and insights to elevate clients' threat awareness and defensive posture.
Security Awareness Training Delivery: Design and conduct tailored Resilience training programs for clients. Assist in promoting a culture of security awareness within client organizations.
Compliance and Regulatory Guidance: Inform clients about cybersecurity regulations, standards, and frameworks relevant to their industry and geography. Guide clients towards achieving and sustaining compliance through proactive support.
Qualifications
Must have at least one of the following certifications: Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified in Risk and Information System Controls (CRISC), or CBCI/CBCP.
Demonstrable experience in cybersecurity consulting (big4 firms), BCM, incident response, and network security.
Profound understanding of cybersecurity principles, practices, and technologies, including ISO 22301, ISO 27031, NIST 800-34, GPGs and DORA.
Proficiency in conducting tailored risk assessments, creating BCM-related plans, and leading response operations.
Ability to communicate complex technical concepts effectively, maintaining strong relationships with clients.
Capable of working independently, and juggling multiple client projects at the same time.
Additional Information
This position represents an opportunity to contribute significantly to the resiliency of diverse clients, leveraging cutting-edge practices and technologies in the field of cybersecurity.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-13
jake.basile@ncgrp.se
E-post: info@ncgrp.se
