Cvrm Research - Metabolism In Vitro Team
Qrios Minds AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios Minds AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Stenungsund
, Varberg
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
The CVRM Research group in Gothenburg is seeking to recruit a high calibre scientist to enable progression of a growing drug project portfolio. Highly motivated scientists are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to join our team of professionals who are passionate about advancing science, to discover and develop novel therapeutics that will benefit patients.
This position will be laboratory based and you will be responsible for several technical and experimental processes to support the CVRM Research group.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities
• Responsibility for design, execution and analysis of in vitro 3D liver speroid assays.
• Communicate results, conclusions and recommendations to colleagues, line manager and the project team.
• Record experiments in electronic lab books and databases according to different policies.
• Play a leading role in assay development and optimisation of in 3D liver speroid assays.
• You would report to an expert member of staff and would be encouraged to be able to plan your daily work within direction set by your supervisor.
You will:
• Be asked to provide interpretation of assay results.
• Work within a line and/or matrix/project team.
• Demonstrates scientific rigor in assessing own data and that of others.
Your profile
Education
• Degree in one of the Life Sciences disciplines and equivalent post-graduate or industry experience .
Essential
• Be a "hands-on" expert with in vitro models and methodologies.
• Ability to develop new methods, technologies, and processes
• Experience in running in vitro biochemical and cellular assays to provide potency and activity readouts
• Significant cell culture experience, including experience with disease relevant cell types such as primary hepatocytes or hepatocyte-like cell lines in 2D/3Dcultures.
Background in metabolic disease research areas.
• Experience with qPCR for gene expression, Western blots, and ELISA for protein quantification).
• Experience in data analysis and interpretation and enthusiasm for problem solving for scientifically challenging work.
• Demonstrable ability to work within a line and/or matrix/ cross-functional project team.
• Strong organizational, time management with good oral and written communications skills.
Desirable
• Experience with 3D spheroid models and expertise to establish and evaluate models of liver disease in the context of steatosis and fibrosis
• Knowledge and experience with automation and robotic methods for increasing throughput and medium to high density microtitre plate technologies.
• An understanding of biological sciences, familiarity with the drug discovery process.
• Experience working in pharmaceutical or biotech environment.
About the organisation
This position is a consultant assignment at our customer. For more information pleace contact us at QRIOS Life Science & Engineering in Göteborg.
QRIOS employs curious experts in IT, Life Science and Engineering. We want to continue to attract the best employees, to continue to support our partners with the important competences you require. We are a recruitment and consulting company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions. As we say, QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-09 Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "116". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), http://www.qrios.se/ Arbetsplats
Qrios Life Science & Engineering AB Kontakt
Alma Foric alma.foric@qrios.se 073-850 49 73 Jobbnummer
7288663