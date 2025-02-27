Customs Trade Advisor
2025-02-27
Company description
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
Job Description
In Customs and Trade Compliance, we act as a strategic partner and trusted resource to create a culture of compliance and drive the continuous pursuit of operational excellence. Our mission is to enable an agile and compliant value chain through active customs and trade facilitation, to make the IKEA vision and strategies a living reality.
We are now looking for a new colleague to join us in this exciting mission! The role as Customs Trade Advisor will focus on monitoring new and changing legislation and regulations, within an assignment region, that govern and apply to Customs and Trade related activities and assist in the development of processes and systems within IKEA to secure we comply with new legislation and regulations.
Main responsibilities:
Monitor and analyse the latest developments in local rules, regulations and legislation. Communicate any events with potential business impact internally, ensuring timely updates for assigned region and countries within assigned region.
Maintain strong relationships with industry partners and relevant authorities involved in importation and exportation within the assigned geographical locations as necessary to support and grow IKEA's business.
Identify participation in government or industry initiatives, changes or legislations necessary to support and grow the IKEA business.
Support with input from assigned geographical locations towards global organizations.
Participate in, have access to and address national official publications or requests for comments/consultancy within mandated timeframes and deadlines in support of IKEA business.
Maintain thorough files and records regarding initiatives, legislative changes, regulatory changes and regulatory updates. These should be sufficient for IKEA Supply to track discussions, status, actions taken, next steps, or to participate in industry events.
Identify relevant topics for internal communications, ensuring that global activities related to customs and trade are understood by key stakeholders and their impact on IKEA is clearly communicated.
Work with the operations and compliance teams in assigned geographical locations to ensure a clear understanding of initiatives, changes, or legislation on working methods, IT systems, and documentation. Provide support for incorporating these changes as necessary.
Secure new legislation is communicated through assigned regional Customs Compliance Teams and Requirements and Compliance inflow processes. When needed participate in CRIO/PRIO for implementation of legislation into the IKEA value chain
Support with the establishment and refinement of working methods specific to trade related activities and implement within assigned region.
Actively identify and assess risks related to customs and trade activities that may affect IKEA's business and customs operations within assigned region.
Maintain and enhance regulatory knowledge and analytical skills to keep pace with evolving business needs, regulations, and systems.
Contribute to global or regional projects related to trade topics
To be successful in this role, we believe you need to have
Ability to, and strong interest in, to read and comprehend customs and trade regulations, legislation, and administrative requirements.
Strong knowledge of working effectively with external authorities within assigned geographical location.
Comprehensive understanding of how customs and trade impact the supply chain and how to incorporate customs, trade, and compliance controls into operations.
Establish network of key controls within the international trade community and the assigned geographical locations.
Understanding of legislative cycles, protocols, and government administrative processes within the assigned geographical locations.
Knowledge of an access to monitoring tools and applications specific to government agencies within the assigned geographical locations.
Passion for import/export operations and supply chain management.
A continuous learner with an eye for detail and a desire to understand the" why" behind processes.
Motivated by collaboration and working with people in a dynamic, global environment.
Takes initiative to explore new ideas.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken and can easily communicate complex regulatory topics and its impact for internal stakeholders.
Sounds interesting?
We look forward to receiving your CV and Cover Letter (in English) where you tell us more about yourself and why you believe you fit into this job. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position is a permanent role and is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
We regret that we are unable to handle applications made by e-mail. We encourage you to apply your application via our recruitment system SmartRecruiters, but no later than 14th Mar. 2025.
If you have questions about the role, please contact recruiting manager Graham A Main, Customs & Trade Compliance Manager, for Europe & Africa grahamalexander.maim@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist, Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson1@inter.ikea.com
.
