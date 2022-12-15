Customs Specialist for a client in Gothenburg
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2022-12-15Arbetsuppgifter
As a Customs Specialist you will work for our client in the automotive industry in a Global Data Management Team. In this role you will collaborate with the client's Customs Operations team in The United States with the goal to ease compliant import and export activities, at the same time you will work at a global level to support delivery on the global customs strategy. The client's Customs & Export Controls function are grouped into global teams based on deliverables. In this position you will inform to the Customs Transactions Manager in EMEA, and you will be led by a global Data Management leader. Your colleagues are located in Sweden, China, Belgium, and The United States.
The base of all the activities of the client within the Global Customs & Export Control team is the Customs Data Management team. The team is also accountable for making all the data needed for compliant customs operations available within its systems efficiently, timely and of the best quality.
Job Assignments
Your main job assignments are the following:
• Coordinating with other groups within supply chain management to solve problems and improve the data quality.
• Preparing KPI's to assure the operational effectiveness.
• Managing the supplier solicitation process to secure that all the important data is available for content calculations.
• Constantly demonstrate ownership of assigned projects and their delivery.
• Assigning component HTS Classifications, ECCN Classification and relevant attributes to assure compliance.
• Monitoring system exceptions and solving issues, as required by the client.
• Developing and maintaining written processes and workflows within the client's Management System.
• Coordinating with external customs broker to ensure outsourced activities are compliant in relation to the client's standards.
• Driving automation initiatives to improve the classification process and improve efficiency.
• Documenting and conducting internal audits in line with the audit plan for all relevant areas. This includes internal audits as well as those required for participation in government programs such as AEO/CTPAT, etc.
• Developing and maintaining the client's work instructions to secure standardized processes.
Requirements
The client has the following requirements to be successful in the role:
• You have demonstrated ability to think creatively, deliver on innovative solutions and serve as a role model to the client's team to lead the way on their journey of change.
• Experience working in customs operations within a global organization.
• Ability to drive results, build trust through collaboration and have the ambition of self-development.
• Understanding of Customs regulations (15 CFR, 19 CFR).
• Knowledge of Free Trade Agreements (FTA's) Globally.
• Computer cultivated and knowledge of Microsoft Office products.
• Knowledge of customs self-filing systems (preferably MIC).
• From to five years' experience related to Import/Export.
• You are service-minded and have both good communication and coordination skills.
• Capacity of quickly assessing complex critical situations.
• Demonstrated knowledge and experience with customs compliance processes.
• It is important that you have problem-solving skills, as well as a detailed and systematic approach to planning.
Meritorious
• It is meritorious if you have the ability to improve processes by breaking them down to their basic levels and redesigning for a better outcome.
• Preferably you are a Certified Export Specialist, and you have a Customs Brokerage License.
• It is a plus if you have a degree in logistics or similar field.
Competencies
• It is important that you are a results-driven person who can easily overcome adversity.
• You should have the ability to cooperate within team and gain trust.
• Desire acquires the skills necessary to get the job done.
• You have problem-solving skills, a detailed and a systematic approach to planning.
• It is relevant that you have the ability to communicate effectively across corporate boundaries.
• You can use logic and intuition to reach appropriate conclusions.
• You can adapt the style of behavior to match the demands of the situation.
• Ability to listen to others and respect their differences.
• You know how to interact cross-functionally and to act in a multi-cultural context.
• You should know how to work cooperatively in a team environment.
• Strong capacity organizing and prioritizing your own work and multitasking skills.
• You have a positive mindset and proactive attitude, and you are a self-starter.
• You have well-organized working methods and the capacity to report in a structured and concise format.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: 02-01-2023
Lenght: 12 months
Location: Gothenburg
Deadline: ASAP
Selection and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "121". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
7263434