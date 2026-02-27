Customs Specialist
2026-02-27
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
As a Customs Specialist, you will support a test-vehicle and logistics organization within the automotive industry, helping ensure smooth and compliant movement of goods between Europe, China, and other global markets. You will work closely with internal functions such as logistics, purchasing, finance, and legal, as well as external logistics partners, to secure an efficient end-to-end import/export process and reduce regulatory risk.
Job DescriptionEnsure imports and exports comply with EU, Swedish, and Chinese customs regulations
Verify accuracy and completeness of customs documentation, including commercial invoices, packing lists, declarations, certificates of origin, and HS classifications
Classify automotive components and finished goods according to HS codes, and support determination of duties, tariffs, and taxes
Monitor regulatory changes and contribute to updates of internal customs processes
Conduct internal audits, identify risk areas, and propose corrective actions
Act as a primary point of contact for customs-related matters for internal stakeholders
RequirementsBachelor's degree in logistics and licensed customs broker/specialist
Experience in customs, international logistics, import/export compliance, or freight forwarding
Strong documentation management and data-analysis skills, with high accuracy in time-sensitive situations
Strong communication skills for interaction with authorities and internal stakeholders
Proficiency in Office 365
Native-level Swedish
Fluent English
Nice to haveExperience from the automotive industry or a fast-paced scale-up environment
Familiarity with Chinese customs documentation and/or EU-China logistics flows
Knowledge of ERP systems, customs filing platforms, and logistics systems
Application
