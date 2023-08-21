Customs Manager
2023-08-21
At GEODIS, we see great potential in our customs product on local and global level. We are looking for the right person to lead and further develop our customs department and our service offer. Are you up for an exciting position in an international company, where you will be able to develop yourself on a personal as well as professional level? Join our Customs team!
GEODIS is a global logistics provider with roots in Gothenburg. We are among the top companies in our field, customer focused and working in dynamic environment. We are certified according to the international standard Investors in People. Our employees are our most important asset, and we strive to be the best workplace for our employees.
About the position
The customs department at GEODIS is a central function with responsibility for the company's customs services. We offer our customs product as a value-added service to our customers and as an internal service to our operational departments. We are also a specialist function that manages permits, certifications and customs processes.
As Customs Manager you are overall responsible for the customs department and our services. The team consists of about 16 employees, whereof you will have six direct reports. Operations Manager Customs Import reports to you, and together you will be driving and develop the business forward. You will be part of GEODIS' customs network worldwide and work closely with our business development team, operations and customs colleagues in region Europe.
Your key accountabilities will be:
• Responsible for daily operations and development of the department, processes, and our service offer.
• Full staff responsibility for your direct reports and to develop, inspire, and engage your team.
• Manage financial results and KPIs.
• Support our Business Development team in securing new customs brokerage business.
• Customer care responsibility and take part in customer meetings.
• Stay updated with government-, legal- and customer requirements related to customs and participate in customs networks.
• Responsible for GEODIS' AEO-C certification and other customs related authorizations.
• Collaborate with internal stakeholders and make sure colleagues and our customers are updated regularly about our customs opportunities and services.
This is a permanent position, starting according to agreement. You will be located at our modern head office in central Gothenburg, close to public transport, shops and lunch restaurants. In this role you will have regular customer contact and national travels will be required occasionally.
GEODIS offers the opportunity to work from home two days per week, weekly breakfast together, lunch subsidy, a great atmosphere, and much more. Be a part of our great GEODIS team!
Your profile
We are looking for a leader who acts as an ambassador, with passion for developing your team and the business. We believe that you have solid experience and competence within the customs field and at least a couple of years' documented experience from a leadership position with staff responsibility.
Other requirements:
• Professional communication skills, written and spoken, in English and Swedish.
• Knowledge of financial aspects from a business perspective - KPIs, budget etc.
Merits:
• Previous experience from logistics/freight forwarding.
• Familiar with handling customs warehouses and associated processes.
• A post-secondary education within logistics, customs, or another relevant field.
We believe that to be successful in this role, you have a genuine interest in working with people and leadership. You develop team spirit, collaboration, and commitment through clearly communicating goals and expectations and involving your employees. Business mindset, customer focus, structure and quality are key drivers in your daily work. You are confident in your role and strive to identify improvements and new ways forward.
We are looking for you who want to work according to our values: Commitment, Innovation, Trust, Solidarity and Passion.
Application
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Adnan Dulancic, Business Support Director at 07066 98090 or adnan.dulancic@geodis.com
.
Last application date is 2023-09-04. We are reviewing incoming applications continuously, so please do not wait to submit your application. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
