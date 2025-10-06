Customs Expert
AB Tetra Pak / Chefsjobb / Lund Visa alla chefsjobb i Lund
2025-10-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are creating a new organization with the aim to put a well-defined and standardized global Customs & Import operating model in place across all relevant dimensions, from compliance, customer service, operational efficiency to leveraging free-trade agreements and customs costs.
We are now looking for a professional Customs Expert who will perform execution of continuous improvement for all processes associated with import /export and ensure end-to-end daily activities defined into Customs RACI and compliance with country rules and regulations. You will work directly with regional and local teams with operational/tactical customs activities (import and export flow) and provide stakeholders with customs and trade solutions.
The location for this position is Lund, Sweden and this is a permanent position.
What you will do
As Customs Expert, you will:
Drive operational performance of import, export and transit activities
Point of contact for local customs authorities to ensure compliance, answer queries and providing support to stakeholders engaged in cross-border activities.
Drive Operational interactions with brokers/3rd parties
Identify potential optimization regarding operating costs within your local/region and opportunities for reducing customs duty spend with the usage of applicable customs regimes
Ensure end-to-end daily activities defined into Customs RACI and compliance with country rules and regulations
Execution of continuous improvement for all processes associated with import /export and maintain control of all related and documented SOPs and working instructions
Continuously monitor relevant Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) with partners in order to create visibility and to track their performance
Streamline customs operations processes where possible aligned with local businesses needs
Proactively avoid or mitigate any potential business continuity or economic risk related to Tetra Pak operational structure and its customs transactions, by leading self-assessments and audits, quantifying potential risks and implementing corrective actions.
Ensure the correct Tariff classification of goods imported and exported, maintain an updated catalogue of materials, with its corresponding technical sheets, pictures and specifications required to support the Tariff classification
We believe you have
A Bachelors Degree in International Trade or similar field
At least 5 years of experience from working with Customs
Experience in Customs Softwares or SAP is a plus
Domain in the office package, mainly Excel
Strong stakeholders management skills
Strong collaboration and conflict management skills
An innovation mindset and a drive to find solutions and opportunities
Fluent in English is a must
We believe that you are a resilient and self-motivated person and an expert in terms of finding and driving improvements. You enjoy working in a dynamic and regional environment with people from various cultures. The challenge of continuously improving and find opportunities for growth through customs trade flows and special regimes is highly motivating to you.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025-10-20.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Sara Johannesson at sara.johannesson@tetrapak.com
.
For questions releted to the position, please reach out to the hiring manager Fernanda Cristina da Silva Gomes at fernandacristina.gomes@tetrapak.com
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9543143