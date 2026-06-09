Customer Support Specialist - Västerås
Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag / Kundservicejobb / Västerås Visa alla kundservicejobb i Västerås
2026-06-09
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag i Västerås
, Örebro
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Customer Support Specialist to join a global organization and act as a key point of contact for customers. In this role, you will be responsible for managing customer inquiries and ensuring a seamless customer experience by coordinating with multiple internal teams.
You will take ownership of customer cases from start to finish, handling topics such as order management, delivery follow-ups, payment inquiries, and technical support requests. The role requires close collaboration with Sales, Supply Chain, Operations, After-Sales Service, and Spare Parts teams to ensure timely and effective resolution of customer issues.
This is a highly collaborative role for someone who enjoys problem-solving, customer interaction, and working in a fast-paced international environment.
Required Qualifications
Previous experience in Customer Service, Customer Support, Order Management, or a similar role.
Experience working in SAP Customer Service modules.
Understanding of Supply Chain, logistics, or order-to-delivery processes.
Experience collaborating with cross-functional teams.
Strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively.
Strong problem-solving and customer-focused mindset.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience supporting B2B customers.
Experience working with Sales Support or Inside Sales.
Technical support or service coordination experience.
Experience from an international organization.
Personal Qualities
Service-minded and customer-focused.
Highly organized and detail-oriented.
Proactive and solution-driven.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Able to work independently while collaborating effectively with teams.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.
Start Date & Application
Start Date: 2026-06-29
End Date: 2027-06-28
29 jun 202628 jun 2027
Application Deadline: 2026-06-26
Location: Västerås
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company—quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7880006-2044334". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
722 15 (visa karta
)
722 15 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9955630