Customer Support & Inside Sales to Biotech Company Atlas Antibodies

Are you enthusiastic about the research industry and do you have a passion for delivering excellent service?
Academic Resource is searching for a Customer Support & Inside Sales representative to Atlas Antibodies. The position is a fulltime job and it's located in Stockholm, Bromma. This is a direct recruitment for our client, with start according to agreements.
Key responsibilities and duties:
Customer support and Inside sales representative is a key member of the organization and Atlas Antibodies first line contact for their customers. This position is responsible to interact with Atlas Antibodies customers, provide excellent product knowledge and support the organization with lead and opportunity generation.
As Customer Support and Inside Sales representative you will have the following duties:
• First point of contact for all customer inquiries
• Maintain and process customer orders (Distributor and direct customers)
• Complaint handing management
• Responsible for answering and follow up on customer product technical support cases through phone, email submission or CRM tools
• Responsible for answering and follow up on product inquiries or complaints
• Responsible to follow up on existing customer relationships with focus on target sales activities
• Responsible for lead generation and post sales initiatives, additional sales opportunities whether via phone, social media, email, or a host of other available communication channels, and develop them.
• Work closely with marketing, product managers and Supply Chain to ensure fast reply and service to customers and partners
Qualifications
• University level within Biotechnical Science fields or 3-5 years' experience of inside sales or customer support within the Scientific research industry.
• Excellent written and verbal skills in English (it is considered meritorious with fluency in Swedish).
• Excellent collaboration, communication, and customer service skills
• ERP experience (preferably Microsoft Dynamics 365)
• CRM experience
• MS Office Suite experience
• Good computer and IT skills
Mindset & personal characteristics that are suitable for the role
• High level of responsibility and accuracy
• Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting skills
• Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks at once
• Self-motivated and enthusiastic about the research industry and antibody research
• Team player and result driven
• Self-disciplined and well organized
• Solution oriented with a holistic perspective
• Enjoys building relation with internal and external customers
• Passionate about delivering excellent service
• Curious and always looking for new things to learn
• Sees changes an opportunity to develop
About Atlas Antibodies:
Atlas Antibodies was founded in 2006 as a start-up from the Human Protein Atlas project and has successfully launched more than 60,000 products for protein research. The company was originally founded by researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm and the Rudbeck Laboratory, Uppsala University in Uppsala to handle the production, marketing and sales of research tools developed by the Swedish-based Human Protein Atlas program. Today the company has full in-house manufacturing facilities and offers four premium quality product lines: Triple A Polyclonals, PrecisA Monoclonals and PrEST Antigens. The company markets and sells its products globally through multiple distribution channels and has approximately 60 employees. Atlas Antibodies is in a phase of profitable expansion and exploring new growth areas to meet the needs of customers. The company site is in the Stockholm area.
Application:
Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application therefore we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Mark your application with reference number: ACSIS1022
Contact person: Carin Helanderrekrytering.lifescience@academicresource.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email / e-mail.
