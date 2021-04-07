Customer Support Engineer Airborne ISR - Saab AB - Gymnasielärarjobb (yrkesämnen) i Linköping

Saab AB / Gymnasielärarjobb (yrkesämnen) / Linköping2021-04-07We are looking for a service oriented Aircraft engineer with great communications skills to develop customer awareness and support our customers in all technical and operation aspects.Your roleYou will be part of an expanding international support team ensuring our customers optimal life cycle availability on Saab special mission aircraft products based on Global6000, Saab2000 or Saab340 platforms.You will develop customer relations with various activities both in and outside Sweden and it is an essential role of the interface with Saab local operations. You will actively communicate with both Engineering, Program Management, Sourcing and Sales.The main responsibility is to respond and submit answers to raised customer question(s) using the full Saab organisation and expertise. The tasks will vary in complexity and scope and your individual development plan is very important to us and will reflect according to your earlier experiences and interests.Your profileYou are a Team player with an interest of sharing knowledge and experiences with both colleagues and customers. You are energetic with the ability to identify possibilities, act on them and make things happen.To be successful You need documented experience of aircraft maintenance and holder of a EASA part-66 or RML license. It is a merit if you have experience on one of the aircraft types Global6000, Saab2000 or Saab340.This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.What you will be part ofSupport and Services, a Business area within Saab, delivers services and integrated support solutions for cost effective support of systems and platforms during the complete life cycle.Airborne ISR, one of the Business Units within Support and Services, is now in an intensive phase with several ongoing delivery projects and marketing activities for future business. We delivers Airborne Surveillance Aircraft with a life cycle perspective.Our business aims to establish and support the customer capability to operate and maintain systems like Global Eye.Does the job catch your interest? Apply!Please note that we will accept your application in either Swedish or English.Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.Read more about us hereIf you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging team setting, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to help protect people.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Permanent2021-04-07Not SpecifiedSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-28SAAB AB5674969