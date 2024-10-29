Customer Support Engineer

Job Description
Support Engineer
Please note that this is a temporary contract position.
Join Arelion Customer Support, where our team of highly trained and experienced technology professionals is dedicated to providing exceptional service. Our customer-centric environment leverages competence, data, and analytics to achieve high first-time resolution rates and outstanding customer satisfaction.
As a Support Engineer, you will collaborate with your colleagues to troubleshoot and resolve customer issues. You will drive progress in cases and participate in various ongoing task forces. Our team operates on a rolling shift schedule, covering 24/7/365, including On-Call duty. We value continuous improvement, so we encourage you to raise issues and embrace change.
Key Responsibilities:
- Perform in-depth analysis and troubleshooting.
- Initiate the escalation process, drive progress, and maintain overall ownership throughout the process.
- Form case-specific task forces and drive progress in the incident process.
- Maintain detailed case history and write Root Cause Analysis and Reason For Outage reports.
- Monitor SLA thresholds and commitments, and follow up with internal units and external providers.
- Address customer requests received via telephone, email, and web interface.
- Log all actions taken and customer interactions in the appropriate system.
- Ensure ongoing fault handling and push for timely resolution or restoration of service.
- Write Reason For Outage reports for customers upon request.
- Contribute to process and routine development and improvements, and share knowledge.
- Actively initiate improvements regarding customer solutions, processes, and networks.
- Exemplify company values and code of ethics in daily workflow.
You Are:
- Service-oriented and business-minded.
- A team player who enjoys technical troubleshooting and interacting with customers.
- Able to perform and cope in stressful environments.
- Capable of handling multiple issues simultaneously.
- An excellent communicator who collaborates well with others.
- Understanding of and interested in working in a multi-cultural environment.
- Adaptable to new routines, support systems, and technologies.
- Skilled in explaining complex technical matters clearly and concisely.
- Detail-oriented and enjoy the challenge of complex, multi-layered technical troubleshooting.
Qualifications and Skills Needed:
- A degree in Network Engineering, Communication Systems, or equivalent technical knowledge and experience.
- Solid knowledge of IP technologies and other telecommunication technology layers such as transmission, voice, roaming, and Ethernet.
- Strong analytical capabilities.
- Fluent in English (written and spoken) at a highly technical and professional level.
- Certifications in Cisco, Juniper, Signaling, or similar.
Preferred Skills:
- Fluency in additional languages such as Chinese, Spanish, French, etc.
- Knowledge of ITIL.
Working Hours:
- A continuous 24/7/365 shift schedule.
Please note that this role may require an individual security clearance.
From humble beginnings in the early 1990s, we have become connectivity partner of choice to the world's largest content providers, operators and enterprises. In the past, our network laid the very foundations of the Internet revolution and today it's enabling digitalization throughout business and society.
Arelion, formerly Telia Carrier, is owned by Polhem Infra, a Swedish investment company backed by some of the largest Swedish public pension funds. We started building our network in 1993, when our Autonomous System, AS1299, was allocated, and we've grown organically ever since. Our network now stretches 70,000 kms across Europe, North America and Asia and lets you connect directly to more than 2,300 wholesale customers in more than 125 countries. With more than 450 local access partners around the world, we are the backbone of your business, wherever you are.
Arelion provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by relevant local laws. Ersättning
