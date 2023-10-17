Customer Support Engineer
2023-10-17
Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier) is one of the world's leading providers of network infrastructure and services - empowering individuals, businesses, and societies to execute their most critical activities.
Customer Support (Support) is Arelions single point of contact regarding service faults, delivery, billing and sales inquiries from customers such as operators, service and content providers as well as other large-scale users world-wide. We own and drive customer issues to resolution while keeping an open channel of communication with customers during on-going cases. Support is a technical customer support unit with strong business acumen and customer focus. You will be responsible to drive progress in cases and a variety of ongoing task forces.
We deliver a world-class customer experience to build business trust and reliability with our customers. Employees are scheduled on a rolling basis for shift work covering 24/7/365. Single shifts and on-call duty can occur.
Improving our way of working is key which is why you are expected to raise various issues. We work with continuous improvements, so you need to find change appealing.
Key responsibilities
- Be the first point of contact for all post delivery inquiries for our customers
- Communicate regularly and effectively with customers to provide updates on ongoing incidents and log all actions taken in the appropriate system
- Perform in-depth analysis and troubleshooting on the incidents reported by customers or those identified through monitoring systems
- Initiate Escalation process, drive progress and overall ownership throughout the process
- Form case specific task forces and drive progress in the incident process
- Be responsible for keeping momentum on ongoing incident investigations through regular follow up and communication with all involved parties
- Keep track of SLA thresholds and commitments and chase information and progress status with other internal units and external providers
- Contribute to the process and routine development and improvements and share knowledge
- Exemplify the company values & code of ethics in the daily workflow
You are
- Structured, methodical, and well-organized
- A team player who likes technical troubleshooting just as much as interacting with customers
- Analytical skills and ability to prioritize work according to the needs of the business
- High attention to details and ability to handle several issues simultaneously
- An excellent communicator and effective collaborator
- Possessing good understanding of a multi-cultural environment and interest to work in such
- Strong desire to learn from various technological courses, business processes, support systems etc
Qualifications and skills needed
- A degree with major in Network Engineering or Communication Systems or a high technical knowledge, experience, understanding and interest of the same
- Excellent/ fluent English (written and spoken) on a highly technical & professional level and other languages are a plus
- Solid knowledge of IP technologies, as well as other telecommunication technology layers such as transmission, voice, roaming, Ethernet
- Highly meriting: Cisco/Juniper certification and/or understanding of signaling
The following skills are meriting:
- ITIL knowledge
- Basic programming skills in Python, SQL etc
- Project management experience
- Lean, Six Sigma, BPM and/or other similar discipline
Working hours:
A continuous 24/7/365 shift list, single shifts and on-call duty might occur.
The role's responsibilities may require an individual security clearance to be performed.
From humble beginnings in the early 1990s, we have become connectivity partner of choice to the world's largest content providers, operators and enterprises. In the past, our network laid the very foundations of the Internet revolution and today it's enabling digitalization throughout business and society.
Arelion, formerly Telia Carrier, is owned by Polhem Infra, a Swedish investment company backed by some of the largest Swedish public pension funds. We started building our network in 1993, when our Autonomous System, AS1299, was allocated, and we've grown organically ever since. Our network now stretches 70,000 kms across Europe, North America and Asia and lets you connect directly to more than 2,300 wholesale customers in more than 125 countries. With more than 450 local access partners around the world, we are the backbone of your business, wherever you are.
Arelion provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by relevant local laws.
