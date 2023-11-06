Customer Support Associate
Tech Mahindra Sweden AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
Tech Mahindra is rising in the Nordics, do you want to be a part of the growth...
Tech Mahindra is a part of the Mahindra Group and was founded in India in 1945. Since then the company has expanded and is now one of the largest and most admired multinational companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. The vision of Tech Mahindra to make other organizations better and more cost-effective through the use of modern digital solutions.
We continue to rise and are establishing our presence in in the Nordics, and look forward to welcome new colleagues to be a part of our growth and to help shape the company's development. In Sweden, we have collaborations with customers where we are now streamlining their financial, HR and IT processes. Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences.
• as Tech Mahindra's next Customer Support Associate?
As the next Customer Support Associate in Tech Mahindra you will receive customers' questions via phone or our case management system Service now and distributes them to Second Line when needed. The most common questions are - change of invoicing information, complaints, questions about invoices, change of references and termination of contract.
We are proud to offer you:
Multicultural environment to explore, learn, grow and make friends on the way
Chance to be part of a growing organization who has offices around the world
Private health insurance
Wide range of training and certifications available for career development
Your tasks will be:
Give customer support by phone or case management system
The tasks include making the basis for debits, credits, termination of agreements and signing new agreements.
Qualifications:
Language: Swedish Fluent proficiency
To thrive in the role, you need to be service-oriented, like challenges and have your own drive to actively seek information when the situation so requires.
You have the ability to build relationships and are easy to create a rewarding collaboration with customers and colleagues.
To succeed in the role, it is required that you are independent and in a responsible and innovative way can make your own decisions when the situation requires it.
In the work at the customer center, the demands are high on you.
This is a team effort where you will work in groups, but also be able to make your own decisions.
It will be a benefit if few years of work experience in the security industry and have experience of administrative work.
