Customer Support Agent to TaxiCaller
Taxicaller Nordic AB / Kundservicejobb / Linköping Visa alla kundservicejobb i Linköping
2026-06-29
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
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, Stockholm
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TaxiCaller is on a mission to transform the transportation industry, providing cloud-based dispatch and booking solutions to taxi and transport companies around the world. We're growing steadily, profitable, and supporting customers across multiple continents every day.
We are now looking for a new Customer Support Agent to join our team in Linköping.
This is a great opportunity for someone who enjoys structure, organisation and working in a fast-moving software environment, even if you don't come from a technical background.
About the role
In this role, you'll support our customer support organisation with a mix of operational, administrative and support-related tasks that help keep things running smoothly behind the scenes.
Your daily work will include customer account administration, onboarding-related tasks, quality assurance checks and helping maintain internal documentation and support resources. You'll also assist different teams with follow-ups, coordination and general operational support when needed.
The role is ideal for someone who is organised, detail-oriented and comfortable working with modern software and digital tools. You do not need a technical education or previous experience in software development, but you should feel comfortable using computers, email systems, mobile devices and online platforms.
This is considered an entry-level position, and we care more about mindset, reliability and willingness to learn than formal qualifications.
We think you'll fit well in this role if you:
• Are organised and pay strong attention to detail.
• Enjoy structured tasks and working methodically.
• Are curious and interested in learning how software platforms work.
• Communicate clearly and professionally in English, both verbally and in writing.
• Are comfortable working with computers and mobile applications.
• Learn quickly and enjoy working in a team environment.
• Take ownership of your work and follow tasks through carefully.
It will be considered an advantage if:
• You speak additional languages, especially Swedish, Finnish, French or Spanish.
• You have previous experience in customer service, administration or support roles.
• You have experience working with software platforms, SaaS products or mobile applications.
• You are comfortable handling multiple tasks while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail.
Why join TaxiCaller?
We're a growing international software company where your work has a direct impact on both our customers and our internal teams. You'll work closely with experienced colleagues across support, sales, development and account management, while gaining hands-on experience in a global SaaS environment.
As we continue to grow, so will the opportunities to develop within the company.
You can learn more about working with us here: https://www.taxicaller.com/en/careers
and here www.linkedin.com/company/taxicaller.
Recruitment will continue until we feel we've found the right fit, so we recommend applying as soon as possible and we look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-29
E-post: jobs@taxicaller.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Customer Support Agent". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TaxiCaller Nordic AB
(org.nr 556878-7864), http://www.taxicaller.com
Diskettgatan 11A (visa karta
)
583 35 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Taxicaller Nordic AB Jobbnummer
9982282