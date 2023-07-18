Customer Support
2023-07-18
Job Description
We are looking for a Customer Support Specialist. You will be part of a team with order management, having full responsibility for your own customer portfolio, hence being dedicted main contact for these customers in the everyday work. Your aim as a Customer Support Specialist is to ensure that our client delivers world class customer experience, meeting customer requests to the best of their ability. You will play a key role in our clients success. You will provide internal and external customer support (e.g. technical, order assistance, payment-related assistance) and coordinate with relevant resources to have complete case ownership and to increase customer satisfaction. Ensures the resolution of customer issues (e.g. order, technical, payment) by coordinating with Sales, Operations, Supply Chain Management, and other internal and/or external teams. Coordinates resolution with After- Sales Service and/or Spare Parts teams.
Company Description
Our customer is developing the world's energy system to become more sustainable and flexible. They help customers in the energy and industrial sectors with innovative solutions and services worldwide.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have experience of working with Customer Support.
• You have an academic background within fields of business administration, engineering, logistics and/or work experience within mentioned fields.
• You are fluent in English, both written and verbal.
• Swedish is meritorious.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To succeed in the role of Customer Support you are driven, service minded an well organized. You are team oriented, communicatively skilled and appreciate working with people. We would also like to see an interest in the technical and commercial aspects of doing business.
Salary
Salary, as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time position. The position will start 2023-08-01, and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-07-26 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Ludvika. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
