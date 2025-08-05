Customer Support
2025-08-05
Skytech is a growing international group specialized in on-demand signage production, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary SignsOnDemand. We produce custom signage designed by our customers in our digital platform, with fast and reliable delivery - always within 24 hours.
Production takes place in Sweden (Norrtälje and Mora), Germany (Balingen), and most recently the United States.
Sales are handled by a network of market-specific sales units - all based in our head office in Gothenburg. From here, a team of about 20 people that works with customers across Europe and beyond.
We're now looking for a Customer support for the Dutch market to join our international team.
Your responsibilities will include:
Handling customer support and orders in Dutch
Managing incoming inquiries via phone and email
Collect feedback from customer via phone calls
We're looking for someone who:
Speaks Dutch as a native language
Communicates fluently in English
Has experience in customer support or service
Is structured, self-driven, and proactive
Wants to live in Sweden while working with their home market
What we offer:
A full-time position based in central Gothenburg
A truly international workplace with 20+ Country Managers
Clear routines and systems - with room for your own ideas
Close collaboration with colleagues and production units
Apply today - we are interviewing candidates on a rolling basis.
This is a great opportunity to live in Sweden while working in your native language - in an international and digital environment.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556558-8653)
Odinslundsgatan 15 (visa karta
)
