Customer Supply Chain Specialist
2025-03-27
At Beiersdorf, home of Nivea, Eucerin, Hansaplast & Labello we want to help people feel good about their skin - and our commitment goes far beyond caring for skin.
The Customer Collaboration Specialist is responsible for leading supply chain collaboration with key accounts and fostering relationships with both internal and external stakeholders. This role aims to deliver projects and improve service level to increase store and online availability, whilst representing the voice of the customer within Beiersdorf.
We value innovation, collaboration, and excellence. The role will have an e-commerce focus and you will play a crucial role in shaping our e-commerce supply chain strategies and processes with our biggest online customers. Join us in driving excellence, optimizing product availability, and enhancing customer satisfaction in the fast-growing e-commerce landscape.
Your Tasks
Build and Maintain Strong Relationships
Develop and maintain strong relationships with key customers as well as internal supply chain and commercial colleagues.
Serve as a dedicated advocate for Beiersdorf's supply chain within customers, consistently embodying our core values, of care, simplicity, courage, and trust.
Establish joint working methodologies and facilitate regular face-to-face meetings to ensure alignment and collaboration.
Represent Beiersdorf professionally, ensuring timely and accurate execution of all customer-related activities.
Support Operational Excellence through collaboration.
Collaborate with customers to define meaningful KPIs and review performance.
Develop processes to analyze customer data to support internal volume planning and increase customer forecast accuracy.
Proactively communicate future supply risks, escalate contingencies to our planning team and ensure a unified approach with customers.
Support customers to manage inventory to maintain optimal store availability for promotions and seasonal products.
Handling order management and ensuring smooth operations for key e-commerce accounts.
Drive Efficiency and Continuous Improvements
Identify and implement improvements to streamline product flow and ensuring timely deliveries.
Drive order optimization solutions to reduce complexity and costs while enhancing service levels and availability.
Act as the escalation point for supply-related issues, including complaints, delivery failures, and cancellations, ensuring prompt resolution to maximise customer satisfaction and minimise cost impacts.
Your Profile
2 years in a Supply Chain or Sales role (preferably in a similar role).
Preferably E-Commerce experience working with some of the biggest retailers in the Nordics.
Self-motivated and great at analysis, with a strong ability to monitor, measure, and report on performance.
Strong understanding of supply chain principles and best practices.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport and influence stakeholders.
High attention to detail and a commitment to accuracy.
Proactive, pragmatic, and results-driven, with a focus on cost efficiency and creative problem-solving.
Proficient in Microsoft Office tools, especially Excel (Excel, Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint, etc)
Knowledge in SAP / Power BI is an advantage
At Beiersdorf, we see you as a person - far beyond your title or role. Our goal is to provide the flexibility and support you need for your professional and personal success through our work environment. That is why we have a lot to offer!
We offer a competitive salary along with an annual bonus (subject to conditions). Other benefits include:- Hybrid working (60% office time), Private health insurance, pension, 30 days vacation per year, Wellness fee, Meal vouchers, discounted product purchases, leave entitlements and wellbeing support to include access to an excellent Employee Assistance Programme.
We embrace Diversity and Inclusion and are committed to providing equal opportunities to all of our applicants - regardless of race, gender, age, religion and beliefs, sexual orientation & gender identity, disability, cultural, ethnic or national origins. Så ansöker du
