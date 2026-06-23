Customer Success Representative - French & Dutch speaking
Qred Bank AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2026-06-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qred Bank AB i Stockholm
At Qred, we're building the world's best bank for small businesses. Since launching 11 years ago, we've grown from startup to profitable fintech scale-up, now generating over 1 billion SEK in annual revenue and supporting 50,000+ entrepreneurs across Northern Europe. We combine smart technology, real data, and human judgment to make financing simple, fast, and fair. With bold growth plans and strong momentum across multiple markets, we're now looking for a Customer Success Representative for the next phase of growth.
About the Role
You will bridge the gap between technical execution and business impact by taking end-to-end ownership of customer interactions for our scaling Belgium market. This mission-oriented role gives you direct exposure to our operational workflows, where your daily engagement directly influences customer retention and financial system improvements.
Key responsibilities
Manage inbound inquiries with rapid response across phone, chat, and email channels, focusing on quick resolution to meet our "Time to Offer" and "First Contact Resolution" targets.
Drive pipeline triaging and application support by sorting and tagging new inbound requests, while guiding borrowers smoothly through our "one-click" digital onboarding journey.
Execute the collections function by proactively reaching out to customers via phone, WhatsApp, and email to assist with pre-collection efforts and find solutions for outstanding invoices.
What we're looking for
We are seeking a structured professional who thrives in a collaborative, fast-paced fintech environment and easily drives alignment across internal teams. You have an analytical mindset, a strong attention to detail, and a proactive drive to constantly improve operational frameworks.
Qualifications
A few years of experience in a customer-facing or support role, preferably handling phone and email inquiries.
Professional fluency in both oral and written French, Dutch and English.
Previous experience working within fintech, banking, or a high-growth scale-up environment is highly advantageous.
Basic understanding of financial products or credit processes is a plus.
Why Qred?
This is the place to be if you're looking for a place to grow. Qred is growing fast, and our Qredsters along with it. With a non-bureaucratic organization and delegated responsibilities, we make sure there's a short path from idea to action. In addition to our great culture, you get to work with the latest cutting-edge techniques, full ownership, and last but not least a bunch of great competent colleagues to learn from!
One Last Thing
This is a full-time, permanent position based in our headquarters in Stockholm. We believe our culture thrives when we work together, which is why we have an office-first approach. To balance this with some flexibility, we have the option of working remotely one day per week. We review applications on a rolling basis and while the start date is flexible, the right candidate can join us immediately.
Qred celebrates diversity and does not discriminate based on ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability status, or any other applicable characteristics protected by law.
#LI-Hybrid #LI-Remote #LI-Onsite Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7959470-2067378". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qred Bank AB
(org.nr 559008-9800), https://jobs.qred.com
Malmskillnadsgatan 39 (visa karta
)
111 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9975884