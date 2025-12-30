Customer Success & Support Specialist (Danish-speaking) to Muntra
Inte Bara Post Bemanning AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2025-12-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inte Bara Post Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
QUICK FACTS
Extent: Full-timeWorking hours: Office hoursLocation: Remote, or based at central Stockholm officeStart date: ImmediateType of employment: Special fixed-term employment. You will be employed as a consultant by Inte Bara Post Bemanning and work on assignment with our client.
We are now looking for a Danish speaking, Customer Success & Support Specialist for one of our clients. You will become part of an exciting company in a dynamic and evolving environment, where you will have the opportunity to influence and contribute to the company's future development.
For the right person with drive and a willingness to learn, there are excellent opportunities for growth and professional development.
This is an anonymous advertisement. Naturally, we will share the name of the company if you proceed in the recruitment process.
YOUR ROLE
You will be working in both the Customer Support and Onboarding teams. You will assist the clients customers, i.e., dental clinics, via phone, chat, email, and online meetings, while also taking an active role in onboarding new clinics.
As part of the onboarding process, you will take on the role of project leader - visiting dental clinics, conducting training sessions, and providing hands-on support as customers get started with the clients product.
WHO ARE YOU?
We see that you are a strong communicator with the ability to build good relationships. You are responsible, self-driven, and a quick learner. Furthermore, you are a humble person who strives to improve every day, regardless of previous knowledge and experience. You are also courageous enough to set high goals and work passionately to achieve them. You have the ability to solve complex problems and strong logical and lateral thinking skills (results from a cognitive ability test are a plus). Last but not least, we believe you share our client's conviction that people achieve more together than alone and that you are excited to work in a fast-growing startup environment.
Job requirements:
Fluent in Danish and English (additional Nordic languages are a plus)
Ability to live and work in Sweden, either remotely or on-site at the office
Previous experience in a service role with a track record of delivering excellent customer experience is a plus
Tech-curious with an interest in healthcare and digital solutions
Experience in project management is a plus
WHAT WE OFFER
As an employee at Inte Bara Post Bemanning, you will have a dedicated consultant manager who will act as your sounding board and coach throughout your employment. As a consultant, you will also become part of our consultant network, RPB Insights.
RPB Insights offers training and development through lectures, workshops, networking events, and other social activities. It also gives you the opportunity to connect with and meet other consultants. We offer all our consultants a wellness allowance.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This recruitment process is handled by Inte Bara Post Bemanning, and our client kindly requests that all communication regarding the position be directed to us.
You will be employed by Inte Bara Post Bemanning and assigned to work with one of our clients.
Please apply for the position by clicking Apply. Selection is ongoing, and the advertisement may be closed before the position is filled if we move forward to the selection and interview stage.
As part of this recruitment process, background checks and reference checks will be conducted.
We do not accept applications via email. However, if you have specific questions regarding the position, please contact us at rekrytering@rpbemanning.se
. Make sure to specify which position your inquiry concerns and feel free to include a link to the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6954360-1768456". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inte Bara Post Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556928-6429), https://karriar.intebarapostbemanning.se
Sandhamnsgatan 63 (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Inte Bara Post Bemanning Jobbnummer
9665995