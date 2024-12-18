Customer Success Manager within eHealth
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1100 employees in several countries.
The position
As a Customer Success Manager, you will be the primary contact within Cambio regarding the customer's implementation, maintenance, and support. You will be a part of a team that works close with the customers and be an important part when it comes to helping the customer identify their business needs and leading them along the journey based on their business plan. Together with other key stakeholders within Cambio you will manage existing business to ensure deliveries, satisfied customers and keeping a strong relationship with them.
This means you will be in the front seat together with our customers when it comes to implementing our products and services, participate in fulfilling our customer agreements such as SLA's and KPI thresholds. All while adding value to the customers daily work so that they are encouraged to continue using our services.
In this role you will have close contact with the customers and participating in monthly tactical delivery meetings.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.About you
To be able to feel comfortable in this position you should enjoy having a close contact with our customers. You like the idea of being their contact person and an important part of their journey when it comes to using and implementing Cambio products and services. For you customer value and satisfaction are what motivates you in your daily work. You find it easy to make new contacts and enjoy building and maintaining strong relationship with your customer(s).
Requirements
Relevant education and/or work experience
General knowledge in the healthcare industry and/or IT industry
Strong experience from working with customer support and service management
Fluent in Swedish and good English communication skills
It's a bonus if you
Knowledge of Cambio products and services
Have work experience from the healthcare industry
Have experience from working and having close relationship with our customers
Have worked in Cambio COSMIC and/or CIS
Good knowledge management skills
Knowledge in ITIL process
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Please note that we will screen applications after the holidays. We'll be back early January.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
9069378