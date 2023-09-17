Customer Success Manager with Strong Sales Focus!
2023-09-17
OneLab is a leading health tech company revolutionizing the corporate health industry, providing early detection of health risks and active follow-up through our smart digital tools and medical expert support. With a track record of helping over 50,000 employees worldwide and serving 400 corporate customers, we are expanding our team and currently looking for a highly skilled Customer Success Manager with a strong sales focus.
As a Customer Success Manager at OneLab, you will play a pivotal role in building and maintaining strong relationships with our corporate clients. Your main responsibilities will include onboarding new clients, nurturing existing customer relationships, and driving customer satisfaction and retention.
We are looking for someone who excels at solving problems and is passionate about helping our clients succeed!
WE OFFER
Join our exceptional Customer Success Team and work with talented individuals
Be part of a growing scale-up, where you have the opportunity to achieve outstanding results
Embrace a company culture that values shared goals, teamwork, and personal contribution
Work in our modern office located in downtown Stockholm
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Proactively identify opportunities to upsell and optimize customer usage of OneLab's services.
Collaborate with the Customer Success team to ensure smooth onboarding and ongoing support for our clients.
Develop strong relationships with existing customers, focusing on retention and collaboration and ensuring their long-term satisfaction.
WHO YOU ARE
You have a minimum of 2 years of experience as a Customer Success Manager within a tech company. (Previous experience in a SaaS company is preferable).
Ambitious, highly organized, and results-oriented with excellent planning and execution skills
A natural relationship builder and problem solver who thrives in a fast-paced environment
Demonstrated ability to build and maintain strong relationships with customers, particularly at the executive level.
OTHER REQUIREMENTS
Fluent in Swedish and English, with professional writing skills in both languages.
Possess a Bachelor's or Master's degree.
Join our dynamic team and contribute to our mission of transforming corporate health. Apply now and help drive our customer success to new heights!
Please note that only selected candidates will be contacted for the next steps in the recruitment process.
PRACTICAL INFORMATION
Location: Torsgatan 13 in Central Stockholm
Starting date: October
Extent: Full-time
