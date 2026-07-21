Customer Success Manager
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean As, Filial Sverige / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean As, Filial Sverige i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
The Customer Success Manager (CSM) is a member of the account team* and the role is responsible for ensuring consistent customer satisfaction, efficient operational delivery and execution on contracts, and strong alignment between customer commitments and commercial targets. And by that securing long-term customer retention. The role defines and oversees the global Customer Success strategy for the account, drives continuous improvement, and represents the customer voice internally to support retention, renewals, and long-term partnership success *Account Team refers to Global Team led by Key Account Manager or Account Manager. Direct Reporting Line to Regional Customer Success Manager and Functional reporting line to Key Account Manager for the respective Account supported.
Key Responsibilities
Point of contract to customer for operational related topics (through post contract signing, ie the execution phase of contracts) • Ensures KAM and Account Manager(s) and other stakeholders are briefed on operational performance, potential risks, and escalation statuses • Represent customer voice for the account internally in WalWil in discussions on strategic direction and priorities • Serve as the global escalation lead for the account, ensuring a "One WW" experience by bridging the gap between customer expectations and operational execution, drives resolution with BU Operations • Lead the preparation and delivery of structured Business Reviews with the customer, translating operational data into actionable insights that demonstrate the partnership's value • Proactively manage the CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) lifecycle, developing and executing robust action plans based on customer feedback and "voice of customer" data • Maintain high levels of transparency and trust through proactive communication, ensuring the customer is aligned with WWs operational capabilities and constraints.
Operational Governance & Service Delivery Coordination:
Contractual Integrity & KPI Oversight: Own the end-to-end monitoring of SLAs (Service Level Agreements) and KPIs, driving root-cause analysis (RCA) and permanent resolution for any service deviations. Ensure WalWil service delivery meets contractual obligations and performance standards. • Lead hand over from contract signing to operational execution (ie implementation of the contracts), ensuring full alignment of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) • Capacity & Demand Orchestration: Act as the primary interface for volume prioritization, synthesizing customer demand forecasts to help Business Units optimize capacity and operational readiness. • Escalation Orchestration: Coordinate internal stakeholders to resolve complex operational disruptions, ensuring the CSM acts as the conductor rather than the primary problem-solver for functional tasks (e.g., Finance/IT). • Financial Health & Compliance: Monitor DSO (Days Sales Outstanding) and billing accuracy, ensuring the account operates within financial targets and adheres to global compliance standards. • Manage large disruption cases (e.g., USTR, Suez) internally and externally • Work with Operation to continuously improve service quality.
Strategic Commercial Enablement (Growth & Insights):
The role defines and oversees the global Customer Success strategy for the account, drives continuous improvement, and represents the customer voice internally to support retention, renewals, and long-term partnership success • Lead, drive and participate in continuous improvement and transformation initiatives globally related to Customer Success, to account for increased customer satisfaction and to ensure success of renewal and retention strategy • Support KAM in securing contract renewals by providing data points of delivery performance, service excellence and identifying "at-risk" areas early in the contract lifecycle. • Lead Generation & Expansion: Leverage deep system and process knowledge to identify hidden inefficiencies or untapped needs within the customer's supply chain and identify and qualify tactical growth opportunities (new trades, lanes, or services) to generate new opportunities • Digital & Green Adoption: Drive the adoption of WWs digital visibility tools and sustainability initiatives (e.g., BAF 2.0), positioning these as essential value-adds to the customer's outbound supply chain
What We're Looking For Stakeholder Management and communication • Relationship: Well developed interpersonal skills with a track record of building trust across organizations • Executive Communication: Excellence in articulating complex operational issues clearly and confidently to both tactical teams and senior management. • Interpersonal Influence: Strong ability to build trust-based relationships across diverse regions, cultures, and business units. Business & Commercial Acumen • Demonstrates customer insight to understand value drivers and WalWil impact on business with empathy and ability to manage expectations tactfully Adaptive Mindset & Execution • Solution-Oriented Leadership: A proactive mindset with the ability to navigate complex global supply chain challenges and drive consensus without direct authority. • Analytical skills: Ability to synthesize data into meaningful performance stories and root cause solutions. • Operational Rigor: Highly structured approach to work with meticulous attention to detail, quality, and CRM discipline. • Experience with, or interest in continuous improvement, transformation and standardization of customer success processes. Education Background & Work Experience • Experience within Customer success / care / support, account management and / or shipping, logistics or SCS operations • Bachelor's degree in business, engineering or supply chain or equivalent experience • 5-10 years working experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31
https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4442729264/?trk=mcm Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean AS, filial Sverige
(org.nr 516402-7806) Arbetsplats
Stockholm Office Jobbnummer
10007965