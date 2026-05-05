Customer Success Manager
Proposales AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Proposales AB i Stockholm
At Proposales, we're changing the way hotels create and send business proposals. We're on an ambitious journey disrupting the status-quo with a product that fundamentally changes the daily workflow for our customers, and earning their trust is essential for Proposales long-term success.
We are looking for a customer-centric Customer Success Manager who loves to create "ah-hah!" moments to join our growing Customer Success team. You'll play a pivotal role in helping customers to achieve their desired outcome with Proposales as easily and smoothly as possible.
Joining a company early is exciting; not only will you play a critical role in developing and defining the customer success playbook. You'll also receive a competitive package, including salary, personal development budget, wellbeing grant, and above all, huge potential to rapidly grow your professional career by learning on the fly.
Your mission:
Customer Portfolio Ownership: Act as the expert point of contact for your portfolio of strategic accounts, providing support and guidance throughout the customer lifecycle.
Onboarding & Engagement: Take charge of onboarding new customers and ensuring successful adoption. You will use a mix of digital tools and in-person interactions to deliver exceptional service and build strong relationships.
Growth & Upsell Opportunities: Drive expansion within your accounts by identifying upsell and cross-sell opportunities, ensuring clients achieve maximum value from Proposales.
Collaborate with Sales & Product Teams: Work closely with the Sales Manager on your customer portfolio to ensure alignment and maximize impact. Provide feedback to the Product team to help shape the future of Proposales based on customer insights.
Customer Health & Metrics: Monitor customer satisfaction and health metrics, ensuring that clients are progressing towards their desired outcomes and maximizing the value of our solution.
A bit about the role:
Help customers onboard effectively and deliver continuous engagement through regular touchpoints, ensuring the best possible experience.
Co-own the strategic accounts with the Sales Manager, managing the customer journey from trial to full adoption.
Provide insights and reporting on trial status, customer engagement, and strategic account progress.
Participate in bi-weekly reviews with the Sales Manager to assess trial statuses and adjust the approach as needed.
Identify and build internal champions within your accounts to advocate for Proposales and ensure ongoing success.
Help improve and refine the Customer Success playbook, using data, smart tooling, and feedback to drive continual improvement.
About You:
Customer-Centric: You have a passion for customer success and an ability to create those "ah-hah!" moments that drive lasting customer loyalty.
Tech-Savvy & AI-Curious: You are comfortable with technology and quickly learn new software. You enjoy exploring how tools-including AI-can enhance productivity, improve customer experiences, and help you work more effectively.
Structured & Optimized Thinker: You naturally look for smarter ways of working, simplifying complexity and building scalable, efficient processes.
Collaborative & Communicative: You excel in team settings and can effectively communicate across functions, ensuring customers receive the support they need.
Innovative & Organized: You are always looking for ways to improve processes and increase efficiency, ensuring you work smarter, not harder.
Language Skills: You are proficient in Swedish and English, both written and verbal.
Experience: Previous experience in SaaS or startup environments, with a focus on customer success or account management, is a plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7471573-1982433". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Proposales AB
(org.nr 559150-6075), https://join.proposales.com
Torsgatan 26 (visa karta
)
113 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Proposales Jobbnummer
9892955