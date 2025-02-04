Customer Success Manager
2025-02-04
Customer Success Manager to Serstech
Who we are:
Serstech is a fast-growing company at the forefront of innovation in the security industry. We are dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that make a real difference in the world. We value openness, trust, and excellence as keys to fostering innovation and joy. Competing with global corporations, we thrive by staying agile and customer-focused. As we continue to expand, we are looking for a Customer Success Manager.
About the position
Serstech has an indirect sales model, which means that all sales are done through salespartners. The Customer Success Manager is responsible for the support of our sales partners. The sales partners support their customers, which are the users of Serstech's products. The partners and end-customers are spread throughout the world and all communication is done in English.
Some support questions are easy to answer, whereas some require deep expertise in chemistry. In the latter cases, the customer support manager is responsible for the customer interaction, but the knowledge needed to support the customer is provided by technical experts who are readily available at our head office in Lund.
The position is also responsible for creating and publishing product and user related information on the company website, in support forums and YouTube. This material can include how-to-guides, instructional videos and updated user manuals.
In addition to the above, the Customer Success Manager assists the global sales team as needed. The tasks can include marketing coordination, exhibition planning, production of marketing material and inside sales.
Requirements
2-3 years of experience in customer support, sales or technical sales
Stronginterest in technology and the ability to learn quickly
Excellent communication skills in both written and spoken form
Excellent English language skills
Beneficial, but not a requirement
Some Swedish language skills
Experience from the security industry or B2G sales
Marketing experience and experience from producing marketing material
What we offer
A dynamic and supportive work environment where your contributions are valued.
Opportunities for professional growth and career advancement.
The chance to work with a team of passionate professionals who are committed to making a difference.
Place of work: Lund, Sweden (Serstech's office)
You will report to VP Sales
How to applyIf you are ready to take the next step in your career and join a company that values growth, innovation, and dedication, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume and cover letter here, outlining your relevant experience and why you are a good fit for this role.
Interviews will be conducted continuously, and we will close the recruitment when finding the right person.
If you have questions regarding the role, please contact Jenny Månsson at Adeptus here our via phone +46 703-318506.
Join Serstech and help us shape the future of security!
About Serstech
Serstech develops, manufactures, and markets handheld, optical instruments that are used by law enforcement, border control and military special forces to identify chemical threats. The threats include narcotics, explosives and chemical warfare agents and Serstech therefore contributes to making the world safer for everyone. Serstech's products are sold through a global partner network and customers include United Nations, World Customs Organization and the narcotics police of a long list of countries.
Serstech is based in Lund and all production is done in Sweden. The company is on a strong growth, driven by a strong market demand and highly competitive products.
